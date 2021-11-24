Finn Wolfhard Says Fans Blackmailed Him & Forced Him To Confirm Relationship With Girlfriend

Finn Wolfhard is known very well as “that one kid from Stranger Things,” but has quickly grown into one of the most famous child stars in the world.

However, what some people may not know is that Wolfhard isn’t that big of a fan of all the stardom and publicity, and it has even been detrimental to his mental health and relationships.

Wolfhard even says he was once threatened by fans to confirm his relationship or else they would have exposed his girlfriend’s address.

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter



: elsiepearls via IG Story pic.twitter.com/27F7VHhN02 — Finn Wolfhard Updates (@fwolfhardupdate) June 18, 2021

Who is Finn Wolfhard's girlfriend, Elsie Richter?

Elsie Richter, also known as Elsie Pearls, is a 19-year-old actress who appears to have been dating Wolfhard since at least early 2021.

Elsie Richter has famous parents.

The 19-year-old is the daughter of British actress Dolly Wells and Mischa Richter.

She has starred in Doll & Em (2013) and Di Bibl (2019). Richter also has a 16-year-old younger brother named Ezra Richter.

Elsie Richter and Finn Wolfhard were first seen together in March 2021.

has comments all over her Instagram posts that go along the lines of, “l think it's better you never came to Brazil because most here are Millie fans and most hate you.”

Although it’s not known when exactly Wolfhard and Richter got together, it would appear that they’ve been dating since early 2021 when they were seen hanging out in March before their first public outing at an NBA basketball game between Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

A month later, Richter posted a photo of Wolfhard on a rock climbing wall while they were on a date, and then two months later, their relationship was finally confirmed when Richter posted to her Instagram story a blurry photo of the couple with a heart emoji.

Finn Wolfhard's fans allegedly threatened to release Elsie Richter's address.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Wolfhard claimed fans have repeatedly threatened to release his personal information and data in order to get his attention, sometimes even attacking the people around him.

Obsessed fans develop parasocial relationships with the celebrities they idolize and believe that they are entitled to know everything about that person’s social life — and Wolfhard is no different.

Wolfhard said his fans threatened to use the address as blackmail if he didn’t confirm their relationship.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m so sorry. We love her,’ ” he said. “It all fades literally once you’re like, ‘Hey, calm down. It’s cool. I’m a real person.’ It’s almost like a trance or something. Maybe it’s a power thing.”

A lot of his Instagram posts get flooded with comments like, “Come to Brazil,” because he apparently has a lot of Brazilian fans who want to see him visit their country.

When it was revealed that Wolfhard had a girlfriend who wasn’t Millie Bobby Brown — Wolfhard’s on-screen romantic interest — fans attacked Richter on social media.

Not much else is known about Wolfhard’s girlfriend as he largely keeps his personal life private — for some very obvious reasons.

However, it is known that his next project, Stranger Things season 4, is likely to be released midway through 2022 barring any delays from Netflix.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.