Where The Relationships From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Stand Now After A Dramatic Season Finale

As the ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2 finale drops on Netflix, we’ll finally get more clues about which of the couples are still together.

Like last season, this has been an explosive series for the couples who, after getting engaged sight unseen, have been facing a tough decision about whether they would make it to the altar and tie the knot.

We’ve already seen one of the engaged couples skip out before the big day — Kyle and Shaina — but as the series ends, it’s time to see who is still together after the cameras stopped rolling.

Which ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2 couples are still together?

Here is where each of the main couples stand now after their wedding days.

Are Iyanna and Jarrette still together from ‘Love Is Blind 2’?

It is not entirely clear if Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are still together after they said “I do” — or in Jarrette’s case “I do, I do, I do” — in their wedding episode.

The couple didn’t have an easy ride due to their disagreements over Jarrette’s social life, when to start a family and Iyanna’s concerns about how Jarrette really feels about fellow cast member Mallory — Jarrette initially proposed to Mallory but was rejected in the pods.

However, Jarrette has still spoken kindly of Iyanna while sharing season two promos.

“Seeing her for the first time truly left me speechless,” he wrote in a recent Instagram.

Curiously, Iyanna has not shared anything about Jarrette while promoting the show.

Iyanna and Jarrette do still follow one another — as well as both following Mallory — though they have not liked each other’s recent photos.

Are Nick and Danielle still together from ‘Love Is Blind 2’?

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl appear to be together to this day after becoming the first couple to get engaged on the show.

Though they were seen bickering a lot on the show, the pair tied the knot in an adorable and heartwarming ceremony in the final episode.

The couple still follow one another on Instagram and have left sweet comments on each other's posts. They’ve even shown some behind the scenes shots of them getting close while cameras weren’t rolling.

On a recent Instagram, Danielle opened up about her mental health and what really happened when she was unable to attend the couple’s party in Mexico, revealing that she had talked to Nick about a traumatic experience shortly before she was due to attend.

“Always proud of you, your vulnerability, and your strength!,” wrote Nick, praising his now-wife.

Are Deepti and Shake still together from ‘Love Is Blind 2’?

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee didn’t end up getting married so are likely no longer together after their dramatic wedding day.

While friends and family watched their beautiful Indian wedding, Deepti revealed to Shake that she had been having doubts and couldn’t follow through on their nuptials.

“I cannot marry you. I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So I’m choosing myself and I’m gonna say no,” she explained.

There seems to be no hard feelings between the former couple, however, as they still follow each other on Instagram.

Deepti recently posted about making “mems” with her friends from the show, including a snap of herself with a photo of Shake at her bachelorette party.

Meanwhile, Shake seems to have found humor in the situation.

“‘I have a reservation at Nobu’ Yes. THAT reservation,” he captioned his photo of himself and his ex-fiancee.

Are Shayne and Natalie still together from ‘Love Is Blind 2’?

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee have given no indication that they worked things out after breaking up at the altar.

The couple had, perhaps, one of the most dramatic twists of the season. While they had very few problems in their relationship after getting engaged, the pair got into an off-camera spat before their wedding and it all went downhill from there.

“I think we’ve grown a lot as two people who have fallen in love. I know I’ve grown a lot because of you,” Natalie told Shayne in the finale.

“But I don’t. I’m so sorry. I still love you and you’re still my best friend but, like, we have really big issues to sort through.”

Shayne, understandably, was devastated and did not seem to want to entertain the idea that they would work it out in the future.

“Still love her. Still think she’s a good person,” Shayne told the camera, “But you think I’m actually f***ing come back to you after that kind of stuff again?”

Unlike the other couples, they do not follow one another on Instagram.

However, Shayne did praise Natalie in a recent Instagram caption writing, “I want to make sure everyone knows that Natalie is [an] incredible woman with a huge heart and I hope everyone stays tune to see how it all unfolds!”

“I wouldn’t trade my time on this wild ride for anything.”

Are Mallory and Sal still together from ‘Love Is Blind 2’?

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez also seem to be broken up after ending their engagement on their wedding day.

After Sal told Mallory that he needed more time to decide on their relationship, Mallory swiftly left the altar but the couple did sit down for a meaningful chat later.

In my heart, I knew that you weren’t 100% sure,” Mallory told her ex. “Do you want to keep exploring a relationship with me?”

Sal, surprisingly, did seem interested in the idea of working things out saying, “Let’s take some time away from all this and let’s talk. I think what we should do next is go on a date.”

But it seems this reconciliation never fully transpired, however they could be waiting to confirm this.

They still follow each other and are both still living in Chicago so they could be hanging out. However, neither have posted any proof.

Are Kyle and Shaina still together from ‘Love Is Blind 2’?

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams broke things off in episode 6 and had it rough from the jump so it seems doubtful that these two would have made up.

After Shaina’s first choice, Shayne, proposed to Natalie, she accepted Kyle’s proposal but immediately had doubts.

Ultimately, Shaina’s strong connection to her faith and Kyle’s atheism came between them.

Kyle and Shaina do follow one another on Instagram and Kyle even showed appreciation for his ex in a recent post.

“No matter the outcome, this special bond I share with Shaina will be forever kept in mind, until the end of time,” he wrote.

It is unclear if Shaina ever pursued things with Shayne after the show ended. But, she did like a recent Instagram post that he had captioned, “Jeans: Torn, Heart: TBD.”

