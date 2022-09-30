A Timeline Of Hayley Williams & Taylor York's Relationship As Fans Try To Guess When They Started Dating

Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York have confirmed that they are officially dating.

In an interview with The Guardian, however, lead singer Williams and guitarist York declined to comment further.

The interview was to help promote the trio’s new album "This Is Why," nearly five years after their 2017 album After Laughter.

When did Hayley Williams and Taylor York start dating?

Williams, 33, and York, 32, have not revealed when they started dating but fans speculate they got closer in recent years.

York produced Williams’ solo 2020 album "Petals for Armor" and fans think their relationship developed while working on the project.

In an interview with Pitch Fork to promote the album, Williams explained that the track “Crystal Clear” was about the beauty of falling in love.

"Falling in love. Emphasis on the falling—because despite my fear, my toughness, or any resistance to vulnerability, I couldn't help falling in love," she explained to the outlet.

Taylor York and Hayler Williams first sparked dating rumors in 2018.

Fans noticed the two posting matching Instagram stories, alluding to a brewing romance.

hayley williams and taylor york acting like hormonal teenagers, 2018. (via instagram stories) pic.twitter.com/d1LPgRWdi7 — evangelion (@liszstomania) September 29, 2022

Taylor York and Hayley Williams met when they were 12 and 13 years old.

During a 2016 concert, Williams discussed meeting York as a child.

It wasn't until 2007 that York joined Paramore officially, at which point they began working together more closely.

Hayley Williams previously dated Josh Farro, who was also in Paramore.

Fellow Paramore founder Josh Farro and Williams were together from 2004 to 2007. However, they broke up in 2007. Farro and his brother, drummer Zac Farro left the band in 2010.

Zac has since returned to the band and is featured on the new album.

Williams further showed her distance from the ex-bandmate in 2020 when Farro openly talked about his anti-LGBTQ+ views.

Former #Paramore guitarist Josh Farro makes homophobic post labelling homosexuality as a perversion, Hayley Williams responds:



“Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.” pic.twitter.com/rYYevKXhu7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2020

Williams slammed the statement.

“There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me,” Williams tweeted.

Hayley Williams divorced her husband, Chad Gilbert in 2017.

Williams married New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert in 2016 after 8 years of dating but the two filed and later finalized their divorce in 2017.

The two took to Instagram to announce their split in a now-deleted post.

“Love is an absolute risk. We want to publicly state — plainly, and only this time — that we are splitting up. We also feel it’s important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other’s eyes,” the statement read.

They continued that “marriage is not for the faint of heart” and “it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for.”

