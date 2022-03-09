David Dobrik Says He Would ‘Do Anything’ To Reverse Jeff Wittek’s Accident & Explains His Side Of The Story

David Dobrik has finally addressed his ongoing controversy involving former friend and collaborator Jeff Wittek.

The popular YouTuber has found himself in hot water in April 2021 amid allegations that he coerced a woman into engaging in sexual acts with a member of his Vlog Squad, Dom Zeglaitis. The woman claimed she was raped by "Durte Dom" after Dobrik had supplied her with alcohol and filmed her entering a bedroom with him.

While these allegations were unfolding, more information came out that revealed Dobrik had also been responsible for seriously injuring Wittek while filming one of his vlogs in summer 2020.

What happened with David Dobrik and Jeff Wittek?

In June 2020, Wittek sustained face and skull injuries in a near-death accident while swinging on a rope attached to an excavator that was being operated by Dobrik in a Utah lake.

When Dobrik stopped the excavator, Wittek was whipped into the side of the machine before falling into the water.

One of the people that were there as a part of the filming described the damage in a docuseries the Wittek later released, saying, “the whole side of his face was just open.”

The accident would require Wittek to get at least nine surgeries to repair the damage to his face, nearly went blind in one of his eyes, nearly died, and, reportedly, Wittek has some brain injuries as well.

In the aftermath of the accident, Wittek appeared to mend his friendship with Dobrik.

TW: I’ve never felt so angry at a dumb ass influencer before. David Dobrik needs to be stopped. He’s always been irresponsible at his friends expense for YOUTUBE videos. He COULD have been charged with manslaughter had Jeff been inches closer to the excavator. IM LIVIDDDDD pic.twitter.com/eT2wEde46k — Kat (@katmauvearts) April 22, 2021

Wittek even said Dobrik had agreed to foot his medical bills and the pair were seen together online. However recent events suggest the barber-turned-YouTuber is no longer on speaking terms with his former friend.

Jeff Wittek revealed that he has completely cut ties with David Dobrik.

In February, after Wittek underwent more sugery to repair the injury, he Wittek unfollowed Dobrik on social media and went public with his negative feelings toward the "Views" host.

During a February livestream, Wittek said that he was done with Dobrik, saying, “I’m done being fake friends with that motherf***er.”

He also claimed Dobrik had failed to pay some of the bills he promised to cover, damaging Wittek's credit score in the process.

He later pulled his comedy set from an upcoming video hosted by fellow Vlog Squad member Jason Nash over disagreements about Dobrik's involvement.

I’m no longer a part of the roast of Bryce hall. My entire set will be cut due to censorship, and David Dobrik being involved. I refuse to be a part of anything that scumbag is involved in from here on out. — Jeff Wittek (@jeffwittek) February 23, 2022

In another video, Wittek further explained that he was primarily upset after seeing footage of Dobrik in an unreleased documentary. Wittek claims Dobrik appeared to blame him for the accident in the clip.

David Dobrik apologized for Jeff Wittek's eye injury in a recent podcast.

“The Jeff thing is the f***ing worst," he said in an episode of "Views."

"That day is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, and I would do anything to take that day back. I’m shaking.”

“It’s the most unfortunate thing ever, and it’s an accident. That’s what it was. I want to make that clear. There’s never a world where I want to have that happen to a person. I was never up there, driving the thing, wanting to hurt someone.”

Dobrik showed message from Wittek suggesting they do the stunt but said he is “taking 150% of the responsibility.”

David denied not paying Jeff's medical bills.

Both Dobrik and his assistant Natalie Mariduena claimed they had paid every bill that Wittek's team sent to them but suggested that Wittek had not alerted them of all of the payments.

Dobrik also acknowledged that he has not been the best communicator and says he should have reached out more often.

"I’m so f**king sorry it happened, but there’s no going back from that,” he added.

Wittek has not yet responded.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.