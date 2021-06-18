Billie Eilish Slammed For Allegedly Mocking Asian & Black People In Resurfaced Videos

Billie Eilish’s fan are accusing her of racist and discriminatory behavior after a series of resurfaced clips appear to show her mocking the Asian and Black community.

It’s been a tough week for the 19-year-old singer who has already been accused of queerbaiting in her new music video.

Eilish’s fans have also been calling out the “Lost Cause” singer after racist and homophobic social media posts belonging to her rumored boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, resurfaced.

What did Billie Eilish do?

Clips of Eilish allegedly demonstrating anti-Asian and anti-Black discrimination resurfaced in a viral TikTok, which has been viewed over 1 million times, and in posts on social media.

Here is exactly what Eilish is accused of saying and doing.

Billie Eilish accused of using anti-Asian racial slurs.

Eilish has been accused of using the word “ch**k” in an undated video believed to have been posted on her old Vine account.

The slur is typically used against people of Chinese descent and is deeply offensive to the Asian community.

In the video, Eilish appears to be lip-syncing a song that fans believe includes the word.

The compilation of clips is too fast to hear specifically what is said, but Eilish does mouth along with the lyrics.

Eilish criticized for mocking Asian accents.

Another video shows Eilish speaking nonsensical words in an accent that some believe is intended to imitate and mock Asian languages.

here's the video of billie being racist, if anyone wanted to see it#youlikegirls pic.twitter.com/7OAlUhDiDf — iuli kim sunoo protector (@snowflrs) June 14, 2021

The clip is brief and it is unclear exactly when or why Eilish made the video, but fans have raised concern that the video was intended to ridicule Asian people.

Eilish accused of using a ‘blaccent.’

Fans have also accused Eilish of using a “blaccent.”

The term “blaccent” has come to describe the use of syntax, vernacular, and tones traditionally associated with Black Americans.

It is a particularly problematic issue within the music industry, as some feel white stars use Black accents as a way of appropriating Black art and culture.

In the clip of Eilish, the young singer is speaking on a live stream with brother and co-producer Finneas. Finneas accused Eilish of using an accent that is not her own and asks her to stop and end the live.

Did Billie Eilish use the N-word?

The new allegations have also resurfaced previous accusations that Eilish used the N-word on a live stream.

In early 2021, fans flooded Eilish’s TikTok comments accusing her of using the slur; however, there doesn’t appear to be any evidence of her using the word.

Some fans defended Eilish by pointing out that she has Tourette’s and it may have been a tick, while others said that the accusation was entirely false.

Fans accused Eilish of performative activism in the Black Lives Matter movement.

While drawing attention to Eilish’s alleged anti-Asian discrimination, some called out the singer for not using her platform for racial justice.

An old interview clip shows Eilish claiming she will “never stop fighting” for the lives and rights of Black and Brown people.

However, fans claim she only ever posted one Instagram in support of Black Lives Matter, and only attended one protest.

