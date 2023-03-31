What Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Plan To Do With Their $275M Fortune— They're Not Giving Their Kids A Cent

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been married since 2015. They’re parents to children Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and Dimitri Portwood, 6.

They're also the proud owners of a $275 million dollar net worth, one they don't plan on passing on.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Experts podcast in 2018, Kutcher acknowledged the high level of economic privilege his young children have.

“My kids are living a really privileged life, an unbelievably privileged life,” Kutcher told Shepard. “They don’t even know it. They’ll never know it because this will be the only one that they know.”

Kutcher told Shepard of his parenting goals, saying, “I want them to be really resourceful. I want to teach them to be resourceful.”

Kutcher referenced his own upbringing as having an effect on his economic mindset.

“Because we were kind of lower middle class growing up I had this 'rich people were in some way evil'” mentality, Kutcher explained. “Now that I have some wealth, it's shifted a perspective there as well.”

“I’m not setting up a trust for them,” Kutcher stated. “We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and various things.”

Yet he clarified his position slightly. While his kids won’t have trust funds, they will be able to receive Kutcher and Kunis’ financial support if they come up with a solid business plan.

“If my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it, but they’re not getting trusts,” Kutcher explained. “Hopefully they’ll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had.”​

Kutcher and Kunis’ plan to donate their fortune will in some ways be breaking the cycle of generational wealth for their children.

Their children are undeniably privileged, even without trust funds. They’ll grow up with a huge amount of capital, both economic and social. Still, Kutcher’s mindset is in the right place, something for which he credits his twin brother, Michael.

“I realized from a very young age from having a twin that everything in my life is to be shared, and it’s better when it’s shared,” he explained.

Kutcher also credited his brother’s life experience as one that gave him deep empathy for other people. Michael Kutcher was diagnosed with cerebral palsy before entering kindergarten and received a heart transplant as a teenager.

“The trauma of my brother’s heart transplant was so influential to my life and so influential to who I am as a person,” Kutcher stated. He holds empathy for others above wealth, something that will serve his children well in their lives.

Kutcher is focused on “raising kids that have the capacity to socially relate with others really, really well and empathize and just have all the soft skills.”

Kutcher and Kunis clearly take a heart-centered approach to raising their children. By focusing on empathy as a valuable skill, they’re teaching their children what matters most in the world– and it’s not inheriting money.

