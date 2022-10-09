Why Cops Once Swarmed Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Home After A Panic Button Was Pressed

It's been over three decades since Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise tied the knot before eventually divorcing in 2001.

While there was a huge amount of media frenzy surrounding the famous couple while they were together, many people are still fascinated by Cruise and Kidman's marriage and its subsequent ending.

From Cruise's involvement in Scientology, to how it supposedly pushed away Kidman's two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, whom she shares with Cruise, the interest never ends.

However, not many people know that while the pair were married, they had a peculiar device installed in their home.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's home had a panic button.

The odd detail was revealed by actress Kyra Sedgwick, who spoke about an experience she had while at Cruise's house for dinner.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in April 2021, Sedgwick was asked about her time in the actor's home during the filming of 1992's "A Few Good Men," which Sedgwick's husband, Kevin Bacon, starred in alongside Cruise.

"It's a pretty good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story," Sedgwick said.

"So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner. I had worked with Tom [on Born On The Fourth Of July] but Kev was doing [A Few Good Men]."

The actress explained how they'd been other famous guests in attendance, including former couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

"I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen," she explained. "Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous."

"I was like, 'Oh nothing happened that doesn't seem right,'" she explained.

"So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, 'I pressed this button down here.' And he was like, 'You pressed that button?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I pressed that button.' And he goes, 'That's the panic button.'"

Sedgwick concluded, "And so the cops came, they had to stop the screaming, they had to see Tom….I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something."

Nicole Kidman revealed Tom Cruise was extremely protective during their marriage.

In an essay published by New York Magazine, Kidman candidly spoke about how her marriage to Cruise saved her from sexual harassment.

"Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I’m always reluctant to talk about, because I’m married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful,” Kidman said.

She continued: “That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection."

"I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.