Tom Cruise's Marriages (And Divorces) All Follow The Same Strange Pattern That May Tie Back To Scientology

Fans have noticed a rather strange pattern that has followed Tom Cruise through all three of his marriages, and those eventual divorces.

Many have noticed that all three of his ex-wives, Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes were all the same exact age, 33, when their marriages to Cruise ended, and were all "11 years younger than the last."

The "33-11 conspiracy" has even been linked to Cruise's religion, Scientology.

Here are the details surrounding Tom Cruises' strange pattern with marriages & divorces.

Cruise's first marriage was to actress Mimi Rogers in 1987, when she was 31 and he was 24.

It was reportedly Rogers who introduced Cruise to Scientology, but their marriage didn't last, around three years to be exact.

The couple split in 1990 when Rogers was 33.

At the time of their split, the couple released a joint statement: "While there have been very positive aspects to our marriage, there were some issues which could not be resolved even after working on them for a period of time.”

Following his divorce from Rogers, Cruise went on to play the lead role in the 1989 film "Days of Thunder" alongside his second wife, actress Nicole Kidman.

Kidman was 23 years old when she married Cruise in December 1990.

The couple adopted two children together, a daughter named Isabella in 1992 and a son named Connor in 1995.

Kidman and Cruise were married for 11 years and even starred in Stanley Kubrick's last film before his death, "Eyes Wide Shut," in 1999.

In February 2001, however, just two months after renewing their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary, Cruise filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."

His last marriage was to then-28-year-old Katie Holmes in 2006, five years after divorcing Kidman.

The two welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise, in April 2006 before marrying in November 2006.

In June 2012, Holmes filed for divorce amid rumors that her rejection of Scientology played a significant role in their divorce.

All three of Tom's divorces follow a bizarre pattern — Rogers, Kidman, and Holmes were all 33 years old when they split with Cruise.

Rogers and Tom parted ways in February 1990 — when she was 34 years old — but the pair announced their split on January 16th, 1990, at which point she was still 33.

Kidman was 34 when she and Tom finalized their divorce in August 2001, however, the actor filed for divorce in February of that year, when the actress was 33 years old.

Holmes, who was the only one of Tom’s ex-wives who filed for divorce from the actor, did so in June 2012, six months before her 34th birthday.

According to NY Daily News, 33 is a significant number in Scientology.

The original membership organization for the religious group, the Hubbard Association of Scientologists, was founded in Phoenix, Arizona, which lies on the 33rd parallel.

The number is also known as the "Master Teacher," which represents altruism and raising mankind's positive energy in numerology.

In a Reddit forum, fans discussed the similarities, with one user writing: "This is some Scientology number magic going on here."

Other users have pointed out that actor Leonardo DiCaprio essentially does the same thing, only his relationships end when the woman turns 25, and have made the connection that maybe Cruise doesn't want to be with a woman under the age of 33.

