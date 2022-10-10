T.J. Miller's Past Allegations Resurface After Revealing Why He'll Never Work With Ryan Reynolds Again

Actor TJ Miller has come under fire for previous accusations made against him after admitting that he'll never work with Ryan Reynolds again.

Miller, who starred as the bartender Weasel in the first two "Deadpool" movies, and often appeared next to Reynolds's character, revealed during a recent episode of "The Adam Carolla Show" that he didn't think Reynolds liked him very much.

Miller accused Reynolds of being "horrifically" mean to him while the two were on set of "Deadpool."

"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel," Miller explained.

"He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Miller continued, saying Reynold's jab surprised him, adding that even the crew were left feeling uncomfortable by the interaction.

"I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, 'Cut…?'" Miller went on.

He suggested that Reynold's comment toward him might have been deeper than just their onscreen characters.

"That's exactly why he said that," he said. "Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him."

Miller concluded by saying that he "would not work" with Reynolds ever again.

"I sorta wish him well because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me."

It wasn't long before Miller's comments about Reynolds went viral, though many people on social media were on Reynolds' side, even defending the "Free Guy" actor.

TJ Miller has been accused of sexual assault, which fans think may have been the reason for Reynold's coldness.

Back in December 2017, a woman, who chose to remain anonymous, came forward and accused Miller of sexual assault and physical violence.

tj miller is the subject of the actual most horrific sexual assault allegations of any metoo'd celebrity and it's bizarre to write this article as if it's possible for literally anyone ever to treat him unfairly https://t.co/qmiuJH3pZ6 — largest rodent (@capybaroness) October 8, 2022

According to The Daily Beast, the incident happened while the two had both attended George Washington University.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman told the publication.

“He choked me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

The woman recalled a certain incident where she "had lots to drink" and was taken back to her place by Miller where she was "violently shaken" and "punched in the mouth during sex."

During a second incident, Miller and the woman began having consensual sex at her apartment before it turned violent once more.

The woman remembered that she did not have more than two drinks at the party and said the events of that night were “crystal-clear.”

“I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties," she continued.

Miller, along with his wife, Kate Gorney, later denied the woman's accusations in a statement to The Daily Beast.

In 2018, another woman accused Miller of being a 'bully.'

A year later, in August 2018, Miller's "Silicon Valley" costar, Alice Wetterlund, accused Miller of being a "bully and petulant brat" during their time together on the show.

“I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f-k off forever," she tweeted.

Miller also denied those accusations on SiriusXM’s "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts" show.

“It was not my experience that anyone was bullying her or mean to her,” Miller said. “Truthfully, I felt like it was difficult to work with her because she kept interrupting Zach Woods. And that was my perspective of it.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.