Woman Says She Donated Kidney To Her Dying Boyfriend Only To Get Cheated On Months Later

If you were to donate a kidney to your dying boyfriend, would you expect loyalty in return?

Well, Colleen Le didn’t get that. Instead, she got cheated on.

Le has gone viral for finding the humor in her situation and sharing her story on TikTok.

In her TikTok, she says she got cheated on after giving up her kidney to her boyfriend.

In the now-viral TikTok video, which has been viewed over 10 million times, Le comically collapses as the screen reads, "gets cheated on."

She captioned the video “Everything happens for a reason.”

Needless to say, viewers wanted to know more about her story.

In another video, she discussed the bizarre situation.

When Le met her ex-boyfriend, he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at the age of 17 and his kidney function was less than 5%.

She described finding out she was a match and decided to undergo the surgery so she didn’t have to watch him suffer.

However, only 7 months after the surgery, he cheated on her while away at a Bachelor party in Vegas.

She said he was a “hardcore Christian” so she thought she didn’t have to worry about him being out. But she was wrong.

In the video she recreates that night and shares how her ex apparently knocked on her door and admitted to cheating and then begged her to take him back.

Le said, “a lot of arguments later” she decided to give him a second chance.

But, only 3 months later he blocked her on social media, stopped responding to her texts and broke up with her after saying, “if we are meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end.”

The video has gained a lot of attention on TikTok.

Although Le clarified that it has been over five years since she found out and she has moved on, several people are continuing to tell her to get the kidney back.

One user jokingly commented, “time to get it back, beautiful”

Similarly, another said “I know a guy who can get it back”

But, Le says she will forever be grateful she was able to give someone a second chance at life — despite the circumstances.

However, it is still fun to joke about it now, she said.

One of the top comments from a TikTok user said, “GIRL SLEEP WITH EVERYONE HE LOVES HIS DAD MOM SISTER GRAMMY”

Le then made a response video to this comment, as she stood with her mouth open and the audio “the woman was too stunned to speak” played in the background.

Le has since made several videos about the traumatic event and changed her TikTok bio to “Just a girl living a normal life with 1 kidney”

In one video it says, “present yourself and the sentence that broke you.” The video then cuts to her in a hospital bed with the screen reading, “You only donated your kidney to look good.”

Well, the ex has to live with the fact that he could not survive without her. His loss.

She has since reached over 10 thousand followers on TikTok.

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on News and Entertainment topics.