Taylor Swift's High School Boyfriend Explains The ‘Invisible String’ Between The Singer & His Now-Wife

Taylor Swift has dated her fair share of men. Whether or not the amount is too many or perfectly normal for a woman growing up in the spotlight in her teens, 20s and 30s is really up for personal interpretation. Since Swift announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Tuesday, many have wondered how her A-lister ex-boyfriends reacted to the news.

No one really took the time to think about the men who came before them, though. One of Swift’s high school boyfriends has come forward and shared some interesting information, not about his time with Swift, but about her connection to the woman he is now married to.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift's high school boyfriend, Andy Slye, revealed he is very happy for Swift and also happy himself.

According to his X bio, Slye is a YouTuber and filmmaker. In the interest of full transparency, he did not actually offer any definitive proof that he dated Swift in high school. However, based on the photos he shared, he definitely at least knew her at the time, so it’s a safe bet to say the pair were classmates at the very least.

That feeling when your girlfriend from high school finally gets engaged.



I used to tell myself: Andrew, it’ll be ok. She wasn’t right for you.



I just hope her husband isn’t some handsome buff football player. pic.twitter.com/DEAmy45QHc — Andy Slye (@slye) August 28, 2025

“That feeling when your girlfriend from high school finally gets engaged,” Slye captioned a photo of him with Swift in their younger years. “I used to tell myself: ‘Andrew, it’ll be okay. She wasn’t right for you.’ I just hope her husband isn’t some handsome, buff football player.”

Advertisement

Continuing his X thread, Slye said he “really should have seen this coming,” with screenshots of some of Swift’s songs playing on Spotify, including “I Forgot That You Existed,” “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and a new one that Slye seemed to have included just for this special occasion titled “Andy, Get Over It.”

Any idea that Swift was the one that got away turned out to just be sarcasm, though. In a third X post, Slye shared that he is now happily married to his wife, Jamie. They run Slye Films together, a wedding filmography company.

And, it turns out that the couple probably would not have gotten together if it weren’t for Swift’s influence.

“I wouldn’t have hit it off with my wife if it weren’t for Taylor,” Slye admitted. “Taylor was a topic the first time we met. We bonded over the music.”

Advertisement

They say you shouldn’t bring up past relationships when meeting someone new, but I guess if that past relationship was with superstar Taylor Swift, the rules are a little bit different, especially if you’ve got a Swiftie on your hands.

Everett Collection | Shutterstock

Slye continued, “Now we film weddings as a husband/wife team. We love to film football weddings (like this ND one).” Slye included a video clip from a wedding that took place at Notre Dame that showed a bride and groom running across the football field in wedding regalia.

Advertisement

“Is anyone else thinking what I’m thinking?” he asked. And, apparently, people were. “Looks like you’re a wedding photographer … Maybe she can use one coming up?!” another X user said in reply to Slye’s post. He jokingly responded, “She might have a limited budget. We’ll see.”

It seems like Swift’s ‘invisible string’ theory might just be true.

In what could be described as a fan-favorite deep cut from "folklore," Swift explores the idea of an “invisible string” that links soulmates together. “And isn’t it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?” she asks in the song. Well, the invisible string theory is actually a real thing.

According to Healthline writer Anisha Mansuri, the theory posits that each of us is connected to our soulmate by an invisible, “metaphorical string.” The idea is that the Universe will bring you together at the right time.

Advertisement

Slye seems to have had such a connection with his wife, and, interestingly enough, it was Swift herself who formed it. If he had never dated Swift, he might have never connected with his true soulmate.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.