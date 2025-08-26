11 Taylor Swift Songs That Manifested Her Engagement To Travis Kelce

It’s hard not to believe in manifestation when you look at Taylor Swift’s love story with Travis Kelce. For years, her songs read like diary entries from a woman calling in a partner who would choose her out loud and show up consistently for a fairytale-like forever. Now, with an engagement to celebrate, so many lyrics from Taylor Swift's songs sound like the breadcrumbs she left to manifest the exact life she’s living.

Advertisement

Taylor didn’t just sing about heartbreak. She wrote about finally being chosen and finding someone who loves her company in the quiet, ordinary moments, and these songs feel like the exact spellwork that brought her relationship with Travis Kelce into form.

1. Lover

Design: YourTango | Photo: Reddit

Advertisement

Lyric: “Can we always be this close forever and ever?”

This entire song feels like a daydream she sent out into the universe, complete with the picture of anniversaries, holidays, and even a home built together.

Swift's 'Lover' lyrics aren't about the rush of a fling, but rather the kind of love that grows deeper with time. Kelce stepped into her life as the real-world version of the 'Lover' she wrote into being.

2. You Are In Love

Lyric: “You can hear it in the silence.”

In 'You Are In Love,' Swift described love as something you don’t have to explain, because it’s felt in the smallest details. That’s exactly what her relationship with Kelce looks like, even to those of us watching from the outside.

Advertisement

Their comfort and natural chemistry don’t require much effort to prove, showing their relationship is just the quiet certainty she had been waiting for.

3. Mine

Lyric: “You are the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

'Mine' is about Swift's fairytale of finding unexpected forever in someone who could ground her. The lyrics capture the way love can catch you off guard but still feel destined. With Kelce, it’s like the song finally found its ending. Kelce is the partner who openly calls her the best thing in his life, too.

4. Enchanted

Lyric: “This night is sparkling, don’t you let it go.”

Back when Swift wrote 'Enchanted,' it was about the magic of a first meeting that feels otherworldly. Years later, her real-life love story mirrors it perfectly: a chance encounter that turned into a whirlwind romance people can’t stop watching. Better yet, the enchantment didn’t fade — it became their reality.

Advertisement

5. Begin Again

Lyric: “I watched it begin again.”

According to Swift's 'Begin Again' lyrics, after heartbreak, she imagined a fresh start with someone who treated her with gentleness and care. The song’s hopeful tone always hinted that she believed love could be better the second time around.

That reset became real with Kelce, who stepped in as the proof that a different kind of love existed after Swift's many public heartbreaks.

6. Call It What You Want

Design: YourTango | Photo: Reddit

Advertisement

Lyric: “I want to wear his initial on a chain.”

'Call It What You Want' captures Swift's wish for a love that was both deeply private and boldly proud. It’s about someone who lifts you up when the world is too much, and who makes you feel safe without needing validation.

The lyric “I want to wear his initial on a chain” feels like a foreshadowing of the way she proudly wears his number, name, and presence everywhere — and not to mention his literal initial, which she wears on a bracelet Kelce gifted her.

7. New Year’s Day

Lyric: “Please don’t ever become a stranger.”

Advertisement

In 'New Year's Day,' Swift wrote about the kind of devotion that isn’t just there for the party, but for the morning after, too. This song is Swift's way of manifesting someone who stays through the ordinary and the messy.

That lyric feels almost prophetic now, because Kelce has shown up for her both in the spotlight (even going so far as performing on stage with her during her Eras tour) and in the quiet, private spaces.

8. Daylight

Lyric: “I once believed love would be burning red.”

This 'Daylight' lyric is Swift admitting she learned love isn’t meant to be chaos. The lyric is a turning point from heartbreak to steady love.

Just like the song describes, her relationship with Kelce is the "golden" kind she sings about — simple and safe, but still radiant in its permanence.

Advertisement

9. Invisible String

Design: YourTango | Photo: Reddit

Lyric: “A single thread of gold tied me to you.”

'Invisible String' is the song about destiny. The red string of fate theory suggests that every heartbreak is just putting you on the path to the person who’s right for you.

Advertisement

Looking back now, this lyric feels like a prophecy fulfilled. The invisible string pulled her straight to Kelce, where everything finally clicked into place.

10. King Of My Heart

Lyric: “Is this the end of all the endings?”

According to 'King of My Heart,' Swift once dreamed of finding someone who would make the cycle of heartbreak stop for good. The lyric carries a sigh of relief, as if she knew one day love wouldn’t hurt anymore. With Kelce, it feels like that hope has solidified into a reality.

Advertisement

11. The Prophecy

Lyric: “All I wanted was to be chosen.”

This is her most vulnerable wish turned spell. 'The Prophecy' is Swift's plea to change her fate and finally be chosen, and almost eerie in how directly it connects to her current relationship.

Kelce has done what she asked for years ago: he chose her out loud, consistently, and without hesitation, a choice that turned into forever.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.