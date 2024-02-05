Taylor Swift Did Not Hug Celine Dion After Receiving A Grammy — And Fans Are Not Happy About It

From SZA stealing the stage, Miley Cyrus’ double wins, and Jay-Z saying Beyoncé was snubbed, it was a more exciting night than most expected.

Just like with any other event where the most popular celebrities all share the same room, the Grammys has sparked drama against two unlikely fan bases.

Grammy viewers speculated that Taylor Swift had some drama with Celine Dion.

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammys after announcing a year ago that she had been diagnosed with stiff person disease, a rare neurological disorder. During her presentation for album of the year, she opened up about about her health and road to recovery.

"Thank you all; I love you right back," she told the audience as she received a standing ovation.

"These last couple of years have been such a challenge for me. The journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion said.

As Dion announced Swift’s name, viewers waited with bated breath to see how the icon and pop star would interact.

Many were surprised by Swift's seemingly cold interaction with Dion.

Once the award was handed from Dion to Swift, viewers noticed that not only did Swift barely spare Dion a glance, but she hugged everyone else on stage except for Dion. Now, rumors are swirling that Swift has snubbed a music icon.

“Like, yes, you’re Taylor Swift, but that’s Celine Dion,” one viewer pointed out.

Viewers started comparing Swift’s reaction on stage to Miley Cyrus receiving her award from Mariah Carey.

Miley Cyrus receiving the award from LEGEND Mariah Carey.

VS

Taylor Swift receiving the award from LEGEND Celine Dion.#CelineDion #TaylorSwift #GRAMMYs2024 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/M3gmadtSkz — Jesvin George (@Jesvinquotes) February 5, 2024

Not everyone felt the same way, however. Others argued that Swift was simply overly excited and wasn't snubbing Dion at all.

Can everyone just stop saying Taylor Swift was rude to Celine Dion?! Taylor was obviously really excited and overwhelmed. At the same time she was probably told not to hug or overly touch Celine. She waited until backstage when it was clear to do so — Pip (@PiperCim) February 5, 2024

Swift may have avoided Dion due to her medical condition.

Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. The condition impacts the central nervous system and can cause spasms and an increased startle response to unexpected stimuli.

If Dion were to be touched by Swift, suddenly, that might qualify as unexpected stimuli that could result in an increased startle response. It's possible Swift was even told in advance to avoid interacting with Dion until they could be in a controlled environment like backstage.

Dr. Chris Hahn, a clinical assistant professor of neurology at the University of Calgary, explained to CBS that Dion has had this condition for years now; however, she was only diagnosed within the last year, which is why her body is very sensitive to touch.

There is no cure for stiff person syndrome, but according to Johns Hopkins, there are different medications to mitigate symptoms and help stop the progression of the disease.

Swift and Dion eventually did take a photo backstage, hugging from the side, and although not outwardly said, it's likely that the lack of touching between Swift and Dion was under the directive of Dion and her team to avoid an awkward or painful encounter in front of a live audience.

