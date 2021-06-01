Why TikTok's Sienna Mae Gomez Was Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 'Hype House' Co-Star Jack Wright

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez has been accused of sexually assaulting and abusing fellow creator Jack Wright.

Gomez and Wright were rumored to have been dating for the past number of months but their relationship appears to have unraveled in the midst of allegations made by Wright’s friends and twin brother James Wright.

Gomez who had over 15 million followers on TikTok before the allegations, has been losing supporters rapidly as followers try to make sense of the disturbing claims.

The pair are set to star in Netflix's "Hype House" reality TV series later this year, and now the 17-year-old star is hitting back against the claims with some allegations of her own and has denied ever abusing Wright.

What happened between Sienna Mae Gomez and Jack Wright?

Here’s a full run-down of what happened between Gomez and Wright, the allegations of bullying, sexual assault, and body-shaming, and how Gomez is responding to the backlash.

Sienna Mae Gomez and Jack Wright were rumored to be dating.

Gomez and Wright were believed to have been dating for the past number of months as they regularly shared intimate TikToks but never officially confirmed their relationship.

While addressing the recent allegations, Gomez also claimed that Wright was the one who refused to define the relationship despite allegedly telling her he loved her. She says she believes it was all for social media attention.

Rumors that the two had ended their relationship began to swirl when Wright’s brother, James, shared a TikTok with the caption, “It takes a few too many times to see my twin hurting until I need to get involved to stop it.”

Jack Wright then shared a cryptic message of his own about liking “people who don’t lie and respect boundaries.”

Jack Wright’s friend accused Sienna Mae of sexual assault.

Mason Rizzo, who claims to be Jack and James Wright’s best friend since kindergarten and knows Gomez from high school, then released a statement about Gomez’s alleged history of abuse.

“I struggle with seeing a girl getting praised after telling my best friend to kill himself and sexually assaulting him numerous times after he set boundaries and then reportedly wonder why 'he doesn't like [her] back,'” he wrote.

"She also has a history of verbally abusing people in high school and in LA. She prioritizes the growth of her platform rather than the positive message she represents herself as."

“She also has a history of verbally abusing people in high school and in LA. She prioritizes the growth of her platform rather than the positive message she represents herself as.”

Jack Wright appeared to support the allegations by retweeting Rizzo’s statement adding, “This is why I ‘couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it.’”

Gomez has denied the claim that she assaulted Wright.

As more and more of Gomez’s supporters hit the unfollow button, she took to Instagram to address the claims.

"Friends fight and relationships sometimes change, but allegations of a criminal act are not to be thrown around loosely. Making an untrue sexual assault claim is never okay. I am beyond saddened by this situation," she wrote.

Rizzo also deleted his original statement and tweeted to say that all families and parties involved had decided to handle the situation off of social media.

Gomez addressed the sexual assault allegations in a video.

Gomez later shared a video addressing the allegations that she labeled as “false.”

She claimed that Wright had been a victim of a sexual assault that was not perpetrated by her but didn’t go into further detail about what happened.

She then addressed James, saying she was surprised he was so outspoken on an issue he relates closely to.

“It would really suck if a large group of people including some of my closest guy friends and my brother had to share the experiences that they’ve had with you,” she added. “Saying that I sexually assaulted you twin is very bold especially coming from you.”

Gomez has also been accused of body-shaming.

Some social media users took the opportunity to point out some of Gomez’s other controversial moments, particularly in relation to body positivity.

Gomez has become known for her celebration of her curvy body and stomach rolls — however, has taken some heat in the past for her role in body-shaming.

Gomez once shared a TikTok mocking a post shared by a fellow creator Olivia Ponton after she had posted a video with the caption, “Just ate.” Some felt this was her body-shaming Ponton.

Gomez also drew criticism for releasing merchandise that read "Did you eat today?" which some felt trivialized eating disorders.

Gomez also drew criticism for releasing merchandise that read “Did you eat today?” which some felt trivialized eating disorders.

In her video, Gomez denied ever body-shaming her peers but apologized to anyone who felt hurt by her in the past.

