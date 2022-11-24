Why Shia LaBeouf Says Hilary Duff Was His 'Worst Date' Ever

Let’s start by saying that Shia LaBeouf has some nerve rating the quality of the date he and Hilary Duff went on. With his history of alleged abuse and cheating, there is not much room to talk.

In 2002, LaBeouf starred in the Disney show, "Even Stevens." During this time period, Duff was also on the Disney Channel playing "Lizzie McGuire."

When the two crossed paths, they ended up going on a date together. According to LaBeouf, it was an absolute disaster.

Shia LaBeouf says his date with Hilary Duff went terribly.

In an interview with now-shuttered Details magazine, LeBeouf detailed his love life, including a story of the one and only date he had with Hilary.

He admitted that the pair went for sushi and characterized the experience as "probably the worst date either of us has ever had."

LaBeouf didn’t offer any additional details on one the night out with Duff, but with his dating history, it’s not hard to imagine that the hookup took a terrible turn.

On Duff’s side, she has never publicly spoken about the failed date with LeBeouf, especially since he dropped the revelation a decade after the encounter.

It’s hard to imagine that dinner at a sushi restaurant could go so terribly but it is not uncommon for two people to realize they are simply not a match.

Since then, Shia has gone on to date several other women. Some of those romances have ended in accusations of manipulation and abuse.

In addition to “hooking up” with Megan Fox during filming of "Transformers," LaBeouf has had an on-off relationship with his now-wife, Mia Goth — before his ill-fated romance with FKA Twigs.

His marriage was not without controversy. In 2015 LaBeouf and Goth were caught arguing on camera in Germany.

He raised eyebrows when he said, “I don’t want to touch a woman. I don’t want to hit a woman, but I’m being pushed. If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her.”

The relationship with FKA Twigs, the ex of Twilight star, Robert Pattinson, didn’t fare much better. It ended with her accusing the star of “relentless abuse”.

In a lawsuit, she alleged that LaBeouf engaged in sexual intercourse with her, fully aware that he was passing along a sexually transmitted disease.

FKA Twigs went on to tell the New York Times, “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."

Her allegations prompted singer, Sia, to come forward with some disturbing accusations of her own. She claimed the actor had sexually and emotionally abused her as well.

She released a statement saying, “I, too, have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.”

Still, Sia empathized with her abuser adding, “I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

Initially, LaBeouf seemed to take accountability. He told the New York Times, “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.”

“I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt."

But, in a follow-up interview with Rolling Stone the movie star denied “each and every allegation” made against him.

LaBeouf subsequently checked himself into a treatment center to get help, but FKA Twigs team was doubtful he would change. The lawsuit against him is still pending.

As of September 2022, the actor has reunited with his wife, Mia Goth. They have a 5-month-old daughter and he is seemingly owning up to his mistakes of the past.

