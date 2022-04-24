9 Strict Rules Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Make Their Kids Follow

If you're a fan of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, then you have definitely seen many photos of their two children all over their social media accounts.

Teigen and Legend, who have been married since 2013, share six-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens and three-year-old son Miles Theodore Stephens, who are carbon copies of their parents.

The couple are also parents to their late-son, Jack, who passed away in September 2020 after Teigen experienced complications throughout her pregnancy because of endometriosis.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," Teigen wrote in an Instagram post.

In a recent interview with People, Teigen shared that her and Legend are planning on having more children by either IVF, which is how she had Luna and Miles, or adoption.

“I can’t imagine a life without [my children] – I just cannot…And I can’t imagine a life without more, honestly, so we’ll see!” Teigen told People.

So given how important parenthood is for these two, let's take a look at what parenting rules they have when raising their kids.

Here are 9 strict rules Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make their kids follow.

1. They have to be used to traveling a lot.

In an interview with The Cut, Teigen opened up about the hardest part of being a working parent is, and how her children have to get used to traveling around with her.

“Luna’s pretty good about it because she’s always had a lot of people in her life, she’s always been on the move, on the go. She’s pretty independent," she said.

“She handles it really well; she’s always been really good about adapting to new cribs, new blankets. I love it, because I grew up that way, too. It’s pretty helpful in life.”

2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s kids must learn to cook.

While Teigen herself loves to cook, and is also the author of 'The Cravings' cookbook, it's not quite a surprise that she wants her children to also know how to make meals in the kitchen.

In an Instagram post, Teigen shared that she's teaching Luna's Girl Scout Troop how to cook, writing, "Did I teach our Girl Scout troop how to make charcuterie boards? And did @saydat90 make us the cutest badges ever yes yes yes I love troop life and teaching these v important life skills lol."

In the first photo, Luna is smiling at the camera, proud of her personal charcuterie board creation, which consists of strawberries, grapes, blueberries, pretzel sticks, marshmallows, and fruit dip.

3. Learning to play music is important in the Legend household.

Of course, learning music is a big production in Teigen and Legend's home, with the latter being an award-winning musician.

In a video that Teigen shared on her Instagram story back in March 2019, you can see Legend and their daughter Luna playing the piano together and singing.

Luna and Legend are sitting at a piano together while they try to decide what they want to sing while Luna wears her Rapunzel dress.

Eventually, they decide on the "stinky booty" song, with help from Teigen, and is also the same song Legend sang in his Pampers commercial.

"Somebody's got a stinky booty / Her name is Luna and she made a poopy / Somebody's got a stinky booty / Daddy's gonna clean it up," they sing.

Another video shows Legend playing the piano again, this time with their son Miles. Instead of the "stinky booty" song, Legend and Miles choose to sing 'Beauty and the Beast.'

There are also many photos and videos on Teigen's Instagram of Luna playing different instruments, including the drums, the harp, and even posing in front of a piano.

4. Chrissy Teigen refuses to hire “hot nannies” to care for her kids.

Back in 2015, Teigen had jokingly tweeted that she didn't want any "hot nannies" working for when the time came for her and Legend to have children.

"No hot nannies, drivers or maids," she wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight. "It’s an ongoing joke in my house. I do want to have kids one day, so it’s something that I have to think about. But the rule is no hot nannies. I trust John, but you never know with these men."

The tweet immediately received loads of backlash, to which Teigen clarified that it was a joke.

"Just like low carb diet of licking chips, my 'no hot nannies' comment was a joke, clearly lost upon many. what is life. why must I type this," she wrote in another tweet. "I don't just go into random rants about hot nannies. The post asked, I jokingly answered. It isn't that f*cking deep."

5. John Legend encourages healthy competition between his kids.

In an interview with People, according to Closer, Legend opened up about how Luna is adjusting to having another sibling following the birth of her younger brother, Miles.

[Luna’s] used to having us to herself. I think she’s just starting to realize though that he might be competition. So in some ways it’s good because she’s stepping her game up. She’s being more loving, she’s singing louder, and dancing harder. She’s making sure we don’t stop paying attention to her,” he said.

6. John Legend doesn’t allow his kids to be competitive about looks.

While speaking to People's Every Day Podcast, Legend opened up about how challenging it's been to protect his children from the effects of pervasive beauty standards, but explained that he and Teigen want them to understand everyone is unique.

"I want to teach them about not being competitive about the way they look," he said. "That's a challenge because even at the age of 5, Luna was asking me the other day, 'Who do you think is prettier between this and that person?'"

"It's not really up to me to decide who's prettier. Everybody's pretty and everyone's beautiful in their own way. They're just different from each other and what's different is what makes you special," he added.

7. Chrissy Teigen makes sure her kids embrace Thai culture.

Since becoming a mother, Teigen wants her children to embrace their Thai heritage because she wants them to be proud of their own history.

Teigen had been born to a father of Norwegian descent while her mother had been born and raised in Thailand, according to Marie Claire.

She often shares Thai traditions that she does with her children, including when she took Luna and Miles to visit a Thai Temple with Teigen's mother. "Happy Sunday from the Thai temple!" she captioned the photo.

Teigen also shared the time she had read Luna a Thai book her mom had read to her. There was also the time the 'Lip Sync Battle' host posted a video of Luna's Thai-inspired dance moves.

In an interview with Stylecaster, Teigen said that she wants her children to feel represented by the toys they play with.

"Having something that represents them or looks a little like them, it changes everything. I never thought that way before. I always thought, ‘Why can’t she just play with a regular blonde Barbie?’ There is something to be said about having something that has your skin color, your hair color, your eye color, your eye shape."

8. Chrissy Teigen wants her kids to be adventurous eaters.

“Our kids are no different than anyone else's when it comes to their love of chicken nuggets or a good old-fashioned Happy Meal,” Teigen told Romper.

“As diverse as I thought their palettes would be, nope, they're just kids. Luna would enter a hot dog eating contest before she would eat a casserole from me right now.”

She also shared that she'll often cook scalloped potatoes, a dish her Thai mom used to make, but her children aren't as open to the meal since they are going through their "picky phase."

“I feel like our kids are so lucky that they get exposed to all these different cultural and culinary traditions,” Legend said. “It's going to be cool for them to grow up with that, but right now they just want their food pretty plain.”

9. Chrissy Teigen has strict rules about how she posts her kids online.

When it comes to posting her children online, Teigen follows her own set of rules.

In an interview with PopSugar, according to Marie Claire, Teigen shared that she doesn't post anything that her children would be ashamed of.

"I don't really post any things that the kids would be ashamed of or mad at me for posting. I see a lot of people posting their kids' tantrums and having supermeltdowns. I don't post that stuff just because that, to me, is like—I wouldn't want someone to do that. You try to protect them, of course, but for the most part, aside from the kids, there is no limit."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.