Plane Passenger Shamed After Putting Her 'Smelly Feet' On The Headrest Of The Seat In Front Of Her

Sitting in a narrow seat on a plane can sometimes be uncomfortable, especially when there's not enough room to properly stretch out.

However, one woman decided to take relaxing in her seat to the extreme and was shamed for the way she was sitting after a photo of her stance was posted to the "r/mildlyinfuriating" forum on Reddit. While some Reddit users found the photo funny, others were taken aback by the woman's lack of regard for people sitting around her.

She was shamed for putting her 'smelly feet' on the seat in front of her.

In the photo, the woman's entire body is obscured by the seat, and the only thing people can see is her feet, clad in socks, thrown up haphazardly on the headrest of the seat in front of her. While it's unclear how long the flight was, it seemed the woman had gotten uncomfortable and needed to stretch her legs out.

She seems to be slouched incredibly low in her seat so the tops of her feet can adequately reach the headrest, and while no one around her appeared to be paying her any mind in the photo, the person who posted the photo clearly had an issue with her and her "smelly feet."

"Putting your smelly feet on the headrest during a flight," the Reddit user wrote in the caption of the photo. "The air vent was blasting and [wafted] the scent through the plane." There's no TSA guideline or airline policy that claims you cannot remove your shoes during a flight, but it's one of those debates.

In fact, some experts even suggest never removing your shoes on an airplane in order to save yourself from bacteria and viruses, according to Travel + Leisure.

While the opinion on whether or not people should remove their shoes while on a flight is debatable, most can agree that if someone were to do it, their feet should definitely not smell at all. Unfortunately, that didn't seem to be the case for this particular woman.

In the comments section, people offered their thoughts on whether or not it's acceptable to remove shoes on a flight.

"[To be fair] on long haul [flights] it is not pleasant to wear your shoes the whole time. You should definitely keep your feet down on the ground but ain’t no rule against removing your shoes on a plane," one Reddit user argued.

Another user added, "Can’t believe society has gotten to the point that it’s unacceptable to take off your shoes. Makes me sigh and laugh all at once."

However, other Reddit users were not convinced and brought up that putting your feet on someone else's headrest isn't good etiquette for traveling on a flight.

"So many do not know how to behave in public, nor do they consider how their behavior impacts those around them. Just so self-absorbed..." a third user pointed out.

A fourth commenter inquired why no one complained about the woman's position to a flight attendant. "Instead of taking a picture and complaining on Reddit, complain to the flight attendants. We don't care and can't do anything."

"I can't imagine that person being comfortable. Just try to picture how she must be sitting," a fifth user claimed.

Taking off your shoes during a flight can be a personal choice based on comfort, but it is important to be mindful of others when traveling and to consider the potential impact of our actions on those around us.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.