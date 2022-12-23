Oprah Confused After Man Says Her Gift Suggestion That Costs 'A Hundred Something Dollars' Is Too Expensive

Given the bad reputation many billionaires get—*ahem* looking at you, owner of a certain social media platform—it can be easy to forget Oprah Winfrey is one of them.

With her warm, wise presence and inspiring back story of rising from profound poverty to a household name, it's almost incongruous that the 68-year-old Winfrey has a net worth of more than $2.5 billion.

But a video in which she seems genuinely shocked a man can't afford a $100 gift for his mother kind of makes it all make a little more sense.

Yeah, she might have forgotten where she comes from just a tiny bit.

A video shows Oprah acting shocked over a fan's gift budget.

The resurfaced video has been doing the rounds on TikTok.

After catching Winfrey on the street, a fan's go-to question for her was about gift-giving advice.

Telling Winfrey he needed the perfect Christmas gift for his ailing mother, Winfrey suggested "a beautiful red jewelry box" that she'd featured on "Oprah's Favorite Things."

The man quickly interrupted to tell Winfrey it was too expensive for him, but she was certain anyone could swing it.

"It's really not," she countered, "it's like a hundred and something dollars."

When the man pushed back again, asking Winfrey for something "a little lower" budget-wise, Winfrey couldn't hide her surprise.

Incredulously, Winfrey asked "lower than a hundred dollars?" as if the very concept were absurd.

When the fan asked for a "sentimental" gift instead, Winfrey suggested they write a "list of your top 10 reasons why you love her and you make a beautiful card."

Winfrey is of course famous for her gift-giving prowess.

Beginning in the 1990s on her talk show "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and now on her website Oprah Daily, Winfrey has released her list of "Oprah's Favorite Things" each year around the holidays.

It's included everything from her favorite clothes and accessories to household items and even, famously in 2004, a car—she gave every audience member a Pontiac G-6 that year, spawning a meme that lives on to this day.

The fan interaction is causing people to accuse Winfrey of being out of touch.

Naturally, people couldn't help but roast Winfrey for being so shocked by a man being on a Christmas budget. One TikToker quipped, "“She said ‘oh, you’re POOR poor’!”

"The judgment when he said $100 was too expensive," a comment on the video reads.

Winfrey's second suggestion also prompted criticism. "She said oh you poor? I got a better gift for you," another comment read.

Others even loved Winfrey for it—after all, you must admit this is exactly the kind of response we'd expect from a diva. Or as one TikToker put it, "This queen. This is queen behavior."

Of course, Twitter users' reactions were a bit more... well, full of seething class rage. One tweeter wrote the video made him "want to cannibalize the nearest rich person." Yikes.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.