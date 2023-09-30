Nurture Your Inner Child With A Vacation In Shrek's Swamp

Can we all just say what we’re thinking and get it off our chests? 1-2-3 — "Shrek 2" is a cinematic masterpiece and the original Shrek movie isn’t too far behind.

That felt pretty good, didn’t it? But imagine how good you would feel if you could actually visit the fairy tale world of Shrek by staying in Shrek’s swamp bungalow from the original movies.

If you feel the same way I do and believe that "Shrek" and "Shrek 2" were integral pieces of your childhood, then surely you would jump at the opportunity that “Donkey,” an Airbnb host, is presenting people on the home-renting platform.

Shrek’s swamp home was re-created and listed on Airbnb for fans who want to book a two-night stay.

This perfect re-creation of Shrek’s swampy home is located in the hills of the Scottish highlands. Hosted by Donkey, Shrek’s faithful companion, up to three guests will be able to book the moss-covered villa once the listing opens on October 13, 2023 at 6 p.m. BST.

For now, Shrek’s Swamp will be open for a one-time, two-night stay through October 27-29. Plans for the future of the property are unclear as they haven’t been announced, but Ardverikie Estate, the independent owners and operators of the property, were provided the rights to use DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Donkey from Universal Studios Licensing LLC in order to make this dream vacation possible.

Photo: Airbnb

According to Donkey, the home is “a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre,” or fans who want to sneak in while Shrek is off somewhere. “I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

Complete with Shrek’s outhouse featured in the opening scenes of the first movie and the “earwax candle” in the living room, the swamp is a near-perfect re-creation of the locale from the movie. As a kid, watching Shrek’s morning routine always fascinated me, and seeing him cozy up inside his home with a fireplace always made me feel safe — these are feelings the owners are hoping to recreate with this listing.

“To honor good childhood memories that last a lifetime, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity,” reads the description for the listing, “which provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips.”

Booking a stay at Shrek’s Swamp can help nurture your inner child and bring back nostalgia.

Thanks to the recreation of Shrek’s swampy home, adults who once fell in love with the ogre’s story can revisit their childhood memories and feel like a kid again — which could provide several mental and health benefits.

Feelings of nostalgia can actually be good for you, according to Everyday Health. A study published in June 2021 in the journal Cognition and Emotion showed that feeling nostalgic could actually promote a sense of self.

Understanding who you once were, who you are now, and who you might become in the future can help you feel connected to who you are as a whole.

Photo: Airbnb

Being nostalgic could also boost your mood and give you an optimistic outlook on life. A separate study published April 2021 in Consciousness and Cognition suggested that feelings of negativity can be temporarily alleviated by dipping into nostalgia.

And a February 2020 paper from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that feelings of nostalgia will bring people back to happier times, ultimately giving them a boost in positive emotions and outlook.

Without a doubt, if I had the opportunity to spend two nights in Shrek’s Swamp, my life’s mission would be complete. However, it may be a difficult task competing with other fans who feel the same way to book the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Looks like I’ll have to relive my childhood dreams when they decide to produce the long-awaited reboot of the "Shrek" franchise.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor for YourTango who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics.