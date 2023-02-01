Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Full Relationship Timeline Answers Those John Cena Cheating Rumors

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are opening up their relationship for the public to see in "Nikki Bella Says I Do," an E! reality TV show that is following their journey down the aisle.

Bella and Chigvintsev met while partnered together on season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars."

While the two had great chemistry, Bella was engaged to WWE superstar John Cena at the time. However, Bella and Cena broke off their engagement in 2018, according to People magazine, and she ended up reconnecting with Chigvintsev shortly thereafter.

The two dated casually for several months before Bella confirmed that she and the ballroom pro were exclusive. "We're boyfriend and girlfriend, Bella said on the July 17, 2019, episode of "The Bellas" podcast.

Though cheating rumors have circled Bella and Chigvintsev's relationship their full relationship timeline explains exactly what went down and when.

Here is a full timeline of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's relationship.

September 2017: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev meet on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Bella signed on to join "Dancing With the Stars" in 2017 and learned that she was paired with Chigvintsev for the season. Although Bella was engaged to Cena at the time, Chigvintsev ended up falling for her.

Chigvintsev said on a December 2021 episode of "The Bellas" podcast that meeting Bella was his "favorite memory."

"I know it’s very controversial at this point, whatever, I don’t really care," he said, acknowledging Bella's previous engagement to Cena.

For Chigvintsev, it was basically love at first sight.

"I actually called the executive producer right after our first meet and I even said, ‘Wow, this girl’s incredible.’ Actually, I said that I think I’m in love,” he confessed.

Bella and Chigvintsev finished the competition in seventh place and went back to their normal lives, leaving their memories in the past — at least temporarily.

January 2019: Reports that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have started dating surface.

Shortly after Bella's split from Cena, she met up with Chigvintsev for lunch.

"Today I'm meeting Artem for lunch and Artem was my 'Dancing With the Stars' pro. The last time I saw Artem I was in a relationship for so long so I'm just really excited to see him today," she said on an episode of "Total Bellas," according to E! News.

The two were spotted by paparazzi from time to time, leading to reports that they were an item.



In early 2019, a source told People magazine that Bella and Chigvintsev were indeed a couple.

"They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now," the source said. "They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can."

March 2019: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev confirm their relationship on Instagram.

On March 24, 2019, Bella shared a picture of her and Chigvintsev together on Instagram for the first time since "Dancing With the Stars."

The two were dressed in winter clothes and Bella planted a kiss on Chigvintsev's cheek.

"I'm so happy for you/ You deserved so much better than John and it looks like you found the best man for you. Congratulations you two are darling. Can't wait to see the babies," one person wrote.

"Nikki looking back your smiles were always forced with John Rena.....but with Artem you can feel the love...so happy for you. Artem loves you very much...so blessed," someone else added.

July 2019: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev make their red carpet debut.

Four months after taking their romance to social media, Bella and Chigvintsev stepped out together at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

The two posed for photos together and gave various press interviews. At one point, Chigvintsev told People magazine that his relationship with Bella was "getting serious."

November 2019: Artem Chigvintsev proposes to Nikki Bella in France

It didn't take long for Chigvintsev to get down on one knee and he proposed in one of the most romantic places in the world — France.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year," Bella captioned an Instagram post on January 3, 2020.

Bella's engagement ring features an emerald cut center stone flanked by tapered baguette diamonds.

In a first look of her engagement ring, Bella revealed that she was planning on getting a new setting for the diamond. "It’s not sized and they couldn’t do the rest like I wanted to so I might be getting this new setting in a month or two," she said.

January 2020: Nikki Bella announces she's pregnant.

In late January 2020, Bella shared some big news with People magazine; she and Chigvintsev were expecting their first child together.

"[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it," she said. Perhaps the icing on the cake was the fact that her identical twin sister Brie Bella was also pregnant.

"We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister," Brie Bella captioned an Instagram post at the time.

July 2020: Nikki Bella gives birth to a baby boy.

After announcing the couple were expecting a boy, Bella gave birth on July 31, 2020, to a baby boy they named Matteo.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Bella captioned a photo of Matteo holding onto Chigvintsev's finger with her hand intertwined. About a month later, Bella shared another photo of her baby boy and confirmed his full name; Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

August 2022: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get married in Paris.

After postponing their wedding a handful of times, Bella and Chigvintsev finally exchanged vows in Paris in August 2022.

"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all," Bella captioned an Instagram post, sharing that the couple's nuptials would air in a four-part television special on E!

Effie Orfanides has been reporting on celebrity and entertainment news since 2009. She is the former Director of Operations of The Inquisitr and currently has bylines at People, NickiSwift, The List, and Heavy. In 2022, she released her first mobile app.