Niall Horan Takes To Social Media With A Message For The Parents Of A Crying Baby On His Flight

There are some undeniable truths in this world. One of those truths is that babies are bound to cry, at some point; crying is how babies express their needs to get them met. Another truth of our modern era is that airline travel is notoriously stressful. Even a smooth flight feels at the least like a hassle unless you’re the privileged few who can charter private planes.

Ask any parent what the most panic-inducing part of taking a trip is, and they’re likely to tell you the worst part of flying is the fear your kid will scream, cry, or throw a tantrum during the flight.

One family found a sweet solution to other passengers’ discontent, in case their baby cried on the airplane, and got praised by former One Directioner Niall Horan in the process.

Niall Horan expressed support for the parents of a newborn baby on their first flight as a family.

The two unnamed dads were bringing home their baby to Europe, and gave out goodie bags to other passengers on the flight, complete with a note and photograph of their baby. One of the passengers turned out to be ‘Heaven’ singer Horan, who clearly appreciated the new dads’ gesture.

In 2018, Horan tweeted out a photo of the goodie bag, along with the caption, “Had the coolest goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed.”

The letter read, “Hi Stranger. My name is Marit. Today I’m 18 days old. I’m flying home to Europe with my dads. This is my first flight ever. I will do my utmost to be on my best behavior to ensure that you have a peaceful flight. I would like to apologize in advance if I for any reason lose my cool, my temper, my ears hurt, or my tummy gets fussy. I think my dads are more nervous than I am, so they made you this goodie bag. Have a great flight.”

Photo: Twitter

The letter featured a photograph of a sleeping baby, who the dads were bringing home.

Horan appreciated both the goodie bag and the generosity of his fellow passengers.

Horan tweeted, “Marit was as quiet as a mouse for 10 hours. Good luck to both dads.”

“These guys made these for all the people sitting in the vicinity. Class act,” he stated. Horan didn’t give any details as to what was in the goodie bag, but it’s clear that he thought highly of the new parents’ thoughtfulness and consideration for other passengers.

Horan, 29, is releasing his second solo album, titled The Show, in June 2023. He won the American Music Awards New Artist of the Year Award in 2017.

Despite his fame, Horan showed his compassion for his fellow passengers and his support for a pair of new dads making their transition back home with their new baby.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.