By Jessica Nappi

Every girl dreams of the perfect wedding, with the most beautiful dress, and of course, Prince Charming.

Some celebrities are able to turn these dreams into reality with weddings that both cost millions of dollars and look gorgeous.

From custom-made attire to venues that resemble paradise, these celebrity couples top our list of lavish weddings we will never forget.

Here are the 5 most lavish celebrity Hollywood weddings of all time:

1. Prince William and Kate Middleton

Undoubtedly the most talked-about wedding of 2011 and perhaps the most anticipated ‘I do’ since Princess Diana’s royal wedding, Prince William and Kate Middleton had a lavish wedding that will be very difficult to top.

The royal pair wed at Westminster Abbey in front of 1,900 guests, while thousands more gathered outside to watch the newlyweds ride by in a horse-drawn carriage and kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The cake alone cost $80,000 and Middleton’s custom-made dress cost $70,000. Overall, the wedding had to be supported by the taxpayers of England because it cost over $30 million.

2. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

The whole world was fortunate enough to see this wedding thanks to a camera crew so large that 50 guests had to be cut to accommodate for it. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries wed in a beautiful vintage Hollywood black-and-white-themed ceremony where she helped design every detail.

The venue was at a private estate in Montecito, California that is worth an estimated $20 million. Over 500 guests witnessed the ‘I do’s under large white tents that were built to keep the wedding under wraps and to fit in with the black-and-white theme.

Let’s not forget about the wedding dresses; yes, there was more than one. Each of the three gowns was Vera Wang and reportedly cost $20,000 a pop. The entire wedding cost anywhere from six to ten million dollars, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from Kim Kardashian. But despite the opulent affair, the couple didn't last.

3. Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar

Elizabeth Hurley and Indian textile heir Arun Nayar started dating in 2002 and waited to wed until 2007. The lavish eight-day-long wedding was worth the wait. Because the couple came from different backgrounds, their wedding was divided into two locations.

For the British wedding, Hurley married Nayar in a beautiful ceremony at Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire where Elton John gave the bride away.

The nuptials continued in India at a similarly-star-studded ceremony. Hurley wore beautifully embellished dresses and chocolate fountains was scattered all across the venue making this wedding unforgettable. The wedding cost an estimated $2.5 million. The couple split in 2011.

4. Fergie and Josh Duhamel

This celebrity pair opted for a white fantasy wedding at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu. Fergie and Josh Duhamel exchanged vows under magnolia trees filled with thousands of white roses. The bride carried a bouquet of flowers studded with crystals and wore a beautifully fitted Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The reception was held in a tent that was made to look like a forest of trees, with the ceiling covered in lights. Kate Hudson, Rebecca Romijn, and Jerry O'Connell were a few of the many celebrities who attended this extravagant wedding. The couple split in 2017 but share a son together.

5. Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson and former NFL player Hank Baskett’s wedding was not only lavish: it was one of a kind. They were the first couple ever to wed at the Playboy Mansion other than Hugh Hefner himself. Of course, they had to make it special.

Kendra walked down the aisle in a princess-style white gown and wore more than $100,000 worth of platinum jewelry by Michael Barin.

The ceremony was held out in the open on a lawn where white rose petals and flower wreaths lined the aisle. Hundreds of guests, including plenty of playmates, watched the happy couple promise to be together forever in this beautiful ceremony. The couple ended their marriage in 2018 and share two children together.

Jessica Nappi is a freelance writer who has appeared in Yahoo, CupidsPulse, WFMY-TV, and more.