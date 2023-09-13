Mom Shares The Moment Her Teenage Son Saw His Little Sister Again After Saving Her Life

Most of the time, when people share memories on social media, they share the bright spots, the shimmery moments of health, happiness, and celebration. But one mom named Nina shared an inside look at a bittersweet yet ultimately triumphant moment between two of her kids.

The mom shared the moment her teenage son reunited with his little sister after he saved her life.

Nina posted footage on TikTok of the moment her son, Eric, saw his little sister, Rose, again, after a four-day hospital stay for having drowned. In the caption, Nina explained, “On September 6, 2021, our sweet Rose drowned in the pool. Eric was 18 at the time, pulled her out, and performed CPR. This saved her life.”

The loving mom filmed the moment that Eric first saw Rose after her near-fatal accident. As Rose’s father carried her into the house, Nina focused the camera on Eric, who came in from another room, immediately racing over to the young girl.

Rose was still in her miniature hospital gown, her cheeks flushed. Their father warned Eric, “She’s grumpy,” yet Eric still scooped Rose up in his arms, smiling. Then, both he and Rose went quiet.

Eric buried his face in Rose’s small shoulder, blinking. For an outside viewer, it felt like seeing an intimate and momentous occasion, one in which a teenager realized that the concept of mortality was more than a concept. He could have lost his sister — only, he didn’t.

Photo: Eren Li / Pexels

The heaviness of the toddler almost leaving this Earth seemed to settle around them both. Rose stayed still in Eric’s arms, letting him process through a well of emotion.

“I’m sorry,” Eric whispered softly, as though apologizing for the weight of her coming so close to losing her life. Their father embraced them and spoke, softly saying, “Thank you. We love you. Thank you.”

The sibling relationship captures a unique kind of closeness, and it's evident how close these two became after Rose drowned.

Rose lifted her head off Eric’s shoulder, and the two siblings looked at each other directly. No other words needed to be said. Their eternal bond was already spoken.

In moments when we come close to loss, our bonds to our loved ones grow unbreakable.

Not all siblings get along, of course, but when they do, that love is one of the realest forms of love. No one but your sibling knows what it's like to be raised by your parents, to be part of your particular family. Even if siblings are at odds with each other, they still share that formative experience.

Photo: Keira Burton / Pexels

To be 18, or younger, and recognize that life is fleeting is a tender and vulnerable realization? Well, it’s not often that teenagers — or toddlers — are faced with death. While the moment of drowning, and its aftermath, were surely terrifying, the heartwrenching and emotional reunion between the siblings seemed to be a balm to that trauma.

In the caption, Nina noted, “Please, have everyone learn CPR in your family. You never know.”

As noted by the American Heart Association, “Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.” The AHA explained that “only about 40% of people who experience an OHCA (Out Of Hospital Cardiac Arrest) get the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives.”

Eric and Rose’s experience is living, breathing proof that CPR can save a life. Their love for each other radiates off the screen. It's clear that nothing will separate these siblings for a long time to come.

Find an American Heart Association First Aid or CPR class in your area.

