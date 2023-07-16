Mom Asks For Advice After Learning A 10-Year-Old Girl Kissed Her Son And Daughter During A Game Of Spin The Bottle

A concerned mother is seeking advice online after discovering her two children along with another girl were engaged in a game of spin the bottle.

Posting to the “r/Parenting” subreddit, a forum where parents can vent, discuss, and seek advice on all things parenting, the mom feels her two young children were taken advantage of after a girl kissed them while playing a game of spin the bottle.

The mom claimed that a 10-year-old girl she had never seen before had kissed both of her kids and displayed other inappropriate behaviors in front of them.

The woman states that while she and her family were out on a trip at their seasonal campsite, her 10-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son were playing with another girl their age that they had never seen at the campground before.

She briefly explains that while the trio were playing together, at some point the unfamiliar girl grabbed a bottle out of a garbage can and invited them to play spin the bottle, a party game commonly played among teenagers and adults. During the game, the mother says the girl kissed the pair of siblings on the lips and engaged in other inappropriate behaviors.

“[My son] only just turned 8. She put her arms around him and kissed him longer than my daughter who is 10. She also lifted her shirt to both of them and asked my daughter to but she refused,” she wrote.

Upon discovering what the children were up to, the woman confronted the girl immediately. “I told this girl my kids are not allowed to play with her anymore and I didn't appreciate them getting kissed by her,” she said. “My daughter is grossed out with this being her first kiss and feels she didn't protect her brother.”

Photo: Marie_Lola / Shutterstock

Unsure of whether or not to tell the girl’s parents of what had transpired, the woman asks the people of Reddit for advice and ends on a distressed note, “This is f–ked up, right? I feel my kids were taken advantage of.”

People feel that the mom should have a conversation with her children regarding the situation.

“You should reassure your daughter that she gets to decide what counts as her first kiss,” said one user.

Another replied to that comment with advice for the woman to provide her daughter some reassurance. “Jumping in to also tell [your] daughter that she doesn’t need to feel guilty for not protecting [her] brother. Maybe talk about flight, fight, or freeze responses. She froze in that uncomfortable situation and it’s okay,” they wrote.

Along these lines, someone else pointed out how vital it is for parents to educate their children on consent. “I think it's important to talk to our kids about consent, bodily autonomy, and setting boundaries,” they wrote. “These conversations can help them feel empowered to speak up if they're ever touched in a way that makes them uncomfortable.”

Photo: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Not all schools teach the importance of consent, and unfortunately, some people may have questionable perspectives about what “counts” as consent.

Since we can’t simply rely on others to teach this concept, it’s essential for parents to not only teach their kids about consent, but to model it as well by fostering a culture of respect, empathy, and healthy boundaries around their child.

Overall, while the little girl’s behavior should certainly not be encouraged, people feel that it would have been wiser to communicate with her and her parents rather than shame the child for her actions.

Xiomara Demarchi is a writer based in New York covering human interest topics for YourTango’s news and entertainment team.