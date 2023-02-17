Mom Refuses To Let 25-Year-Old Daughter Move In After Her Rent Increased By 40% Because She Needs To 'Take Care Of Herself'

A mother is being called "the worst" after she told her daughter she wasn't allowed to move back in with her.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — she explained that her daughter moved out three years ago with her boyfriend and the two got an apartment.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, though, her 25-year-old daughter has now asked to move back in with her parents.

Her mom refuses to let her daughter move back in after her landlord increased her rent by 40%.

In her Reddit post, she explained that her daughter and her boyfriend had been together for four years before they decided to move in together.

"It wasn't like she ran off with some guy she just met. We supported her decision, she was old enough and working full-time," she wrote.

However, the rent in the area they live in has increased, and her daughter's landlord recently raised her rent by more than 40% in the span of three months.

Now, she and her boyfriend are unable to continue living in their apartment.

"The issue is they weren't exactly swimming in cash before that, they don't really have enough for first last and security with the market, not that there's much in their price range."

As a solution, the woman's daughter and her boyfriend decided to move back in with his parents for several months while they saved up more money to move back out, but her boyfriend's parents refused to take her in as well.

'So they proposed an idea, she'd move back in with us, him with his parents, and they'd save up and be gone in 6 months tops.'

She and her husband, however, find it "inappropriate" to let their 25-year-old daughter move back in with them, arguing that she is an adult who needs to "learn to take care of herself" and not rely on "handouts from her parents."

Their daughter even offered to pay rent while she lived with them, but their only condition to accept was if she "agreed to pay the market average plus her share of utilities."

If their daughter was forced to pay that amount, it would mean she wouldn't be able to save up the amount of money she needs to move back out with her boyfriend.

Since they are not letting their daughter move back in, she is now being forced to share a two-bedroom apartment with six roommates, some of whom she says are "sketchy."

"I feel for her, but I still think it's her responsibility. At this point, she doesn't call much anymore and I'm worried this may have impacted our relationship."

Most Reddit users who commented on the woman's post agreed that she was in the wrong.

"Your daughter is an adult, but she's still your daughter? She's not relying on handouts. She's offered to pay rent," one user wrote.

"You're really gonna charge her the market average to live at home? She even gave you a timeline. I think you're being unreasonable."

Another user added, "You think you're teaching her a life lesson. What you're actually doing is abandoning your child and exposing her to harm."

"Your daughter seems to be a very responsible woman," a third user chimed in.

"She moved out after being together with her partner for over 4 years and has a full-time job to support her own family and to live [at] home."

"How is she ever getting on her own feet again if you behave like that."

A fourth user remarked, "She probably feels alone and betrayed and you, her mother, made her feel that way. Congratulations, you taught her not to rely on you."

