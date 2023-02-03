Dad Refuses To Turn Home Office Back Into His Adult Daughter's Bedroom After She Moves Back In With Them

"Two years ago our daughter moved out to go live with her boyfriend," a man started his confessional post to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA).

The Reddit forum is a space where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

This man decided to turn to this helpful corner of the internet to get a second opinion on his conflict with his daughter.

He refuses to turn his home office back into his daughter's bedroom after she moves back in.

In his Reddit post, the man explained that after his adult daughter went to live with her boyfriend, he turned her old bedroom into a home office.

"Half of my job is talking to clients on zoom so I needed a quiet place in the house," he wrote.

Just recently, his daughter told him and his wife, her mother, that she would be moving back in with them since her boyfriend accepted a job abroad and she doesn't want to go with him.

Both he and his wife agreed that she was more than welcome to move back in with them.

"We have a spare room in our house that we used to use as a guest bedroom but we haven't had any overnight guests in years so we just decided that she could move in there."

Once their daughter moved in, however, she began complaining about not being able to stay in her old bedroom.

"She's been constantly nagging us to get her old bedroom back because it's bigger and is on a separate floor so there's more privacy."

He tried to explain to his daughter that her old room has now become his new home office and that he prefers working in there, but she won't listen and has managed to get her mother on her side, so now the two of them have started "nagging" him about her old bedroom.

The man revealed that he is unable to turn the spare bedroom into his office because it's on the same floor "as the other kids' rooms and the living room," so he won't be able to have peace while he works, even behind closed doors.

"I told them point blank that I'm not giving up my office. And now they're treating me like I'm the enemy," he concluded.

Most people who commented on the man's Reddit post agreed that he was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"She's an adult. She moved out of your house you can use whatever room in that house for whatever you want. That includes an office for you since you work from home," one user wrote.

"You offered her the guest room to use as her own. If she doesn't like it then she can find her own house."

Another user added, "You can't indefinitely keep that room unused for the rest of your life in case she bounces back."

"Furthermore, you need your office for your work. Finally, she's not paying rent while staying under your roof."

A third user chimed in, "Remind her (and your wife) that your adult daughter [is] a temporary guest and while your home is temporarily her home as well, you aren’t going to uproot your workspace."

