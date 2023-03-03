Mom Refuses To Give Sister The Wedding Dress Her Son Designed & Made For After He Wasn't Invited To The Ceremony

A mom is defending her son at all costs after her sister snubbed him from her wedding.

"I have a sister who is getting married in a week. During [the proposal] dinner, my sister asked my son to make her wedding dress," a woman wrote to Reddit's "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA).

The subreddit is an online forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

In her Reddit post, she explained that her son has always loved fashion, and has taken "technical courses" on how to sew material together and design clothes.

He agreed to sew his aunt's wedding dress, telling her he needed several months and her opinion often—though it wasn't long before things quickly turned sour.

She refused to give her sister the wedding dress her 17-year-old son designed after he wasn't invited to the ceremony.

In the beginning, she pointed out that her sister was extremely particular about the design of the dress.

"My son drew about 50 dress designs in a month and she only liked one, which he continued with," she shared.

She even bought her son most of the fabric he needed because she also wanted to be involved in the process.

For the next five months, her son made constant adjustments to the wedding dress just as the bride wanted.

"After a while, he arrived at the final model and it was just amazing. My mother cried seeing my sister in the dress and I confess that I almost got emotional too."

However, things took a turn when the wedding invitations went out and her son realized he hadn't received one.

When she decided to message her sister about it, she replied that she didn't want any "underage people" at the wedding since there would be alcohol served.

When the woman asked if her son would get an exception, her sister told her he also wasn't allowed to attend.

She pointed out that they don't have any minors in their family apart from her teenage son, so the rule didn't make that much sense to her.

"To make matters worse, my son was very sad and cried because he spent months on this dress and couldn't go to the wedding."

She told her sister that if she wasn't going to invite her son, then she also wouldn't get the wedding dress he had made for her.

"She called and yelled at me, saying I was being unreasonable and that I couldn't do this."

Now, their entire family is divided, with their mother saying she should just give her sister the dress and comply with the rules, while others agree with her withholding the dress altogether.

Most Reddit users who commented on her post agreed that she was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"If she is willing to make an adult-sized request of a 17-year-old, she should be willing to accept him as an adult," one user wrote.

"There is also no reason that a minor cannot attend a wedding with an open bar as [the] bartender [should] check IDs."

Another user added, "I could understand if she didn't want to make an exception for a friend, or even a cousin."

"Making an exception for her only minor nephew, especially given that she could have pointed him out when people asked about the dress, would have been not only understandable but practically obligatory to anyone hearing about the circumstances."

A third user chimed in, "I was at a wedding a few weeks ago, open bar, kids allowed. Everyone had a blast."

"As there are no other kids this rule is aimed directly at your son, it's a power trip."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.