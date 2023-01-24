Mom Confronts Daughter's Daycare After They Made Her Nap With Everyone Else Instead Of On Her 'Specific' Schedule

A woman is being criticized for going "too far" after finding an issue with the way her daughter's naptime is handled at her daycare.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — she explained that, as a "working parent," she values her daughter's sleep schedule.

In her Reddit post, the mom wrote that she's been extremely specific with her daughter's nap schedule and how "important" it is for the little girl's "health and happiness to have a consistent routine."

She got into a 'dispute' with her daughter's daycare after noticing her naptime is off-schedule.

The woman's daughter, Emma, has been attending her daycare for the past several months, which is when she started noticing her daughter hasn't been napping the same anymore.

"I noticed that her nap schedule was being disrupted and I couldn't figure out why," she wrote. "I suspected the daycare staff [was] not following my instructions properly."

After suspecting that it may be her daughter's daycare that is at fault, she quickly set up a meeting with the director to voice her concerns about her daughter's naptime.

It was during the meeting that she discovered the daycare hadn't been following the set of instructions for Emma's daily naps.

"During the meeting, I found out that the staff were not adhering to Emma's nap schedule and were instead trying to make all the children nap at the same time, regardless of their individual needs."

Emma's mother immediately became furious and "expressed disappointment" in how the daycare staff wasn't paying close attention to her daughter and her subsequent needs.

The daycare's director refuted her claims and told Emma's mom that she is "overreacting" about the entire situation.

"I feel that my child's well-being and development are being compromised and I am not being heard. Now the daycare staff is expecting an apology. Did I go too far here?" she concluded.

Most people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was in the wrong.

Following the woman's Reddit post, several other Redditors pointed out that daycares don't function based on an individual child's need, at least when it comes to naptimes.

"Surely you were given information about the nap schedule when you enrolled. Most daycares do not cater to each child's personal nap routine," one user pointed out.

"They do one nap time for all and families have to just accept and adjust to that if they want to stay with that facility."

Another user added, "If you have a very strict nap schedule, then hire a private nanny who will follow it. The daycare staff and all the children they watch are already used to a set schedule."

"You can't come in and expect everyone to change things around and adapt to a schedule you came up with for your child."

A third user chimed in, "Your child's future isn't going to be ruined because of a different nap schedule. As long as they get the proper amount of sleep, they'll be fine."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.