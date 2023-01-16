Wife Asked Husband To Spend 'Quality Time' With Kids While She Was Out — Finds Him Asleep When She Returns

The best way to parent children — especially four — is to parent as a team.

A 50/50 split of responsibility when it comes to taking care of the children is not only important for your relationship together, but also for your relationship with your children.

One woman, who posted a viral video on TikTok recently, likely felt that her husband wasn’t pulling his weight when it came to spending time with their kids, so she asked him to do so.

She gave him the opportunity to spend quality time with them while she went to the grocery store.

After coming back from the grocery store, she found her husband asleep on the couch.

“I asked my husband to please spend some quality time with our kids while I went to the grocery [store],” Sammie Head posted on TikTok, along with the caption. “A true talent to sleep through the chaos. In my next life, I wanna be a dad!”

The video, which has received over 2.2 million views since being posted on December 13, 2022, shows Head walking into the room where their kids were playing and wreaking havoc while her husband was asleep on the couch.

The four children seem unbothered by the fact that their father is asleep, and they continue to play, climbing the couches and yelling to each other.

Despite the tags that Head applied at the end of the caption like “#momhumor” or “#momlife,” many people were confused about why she made the post, or what viewers were supposed to get from it.

A lot of people in Head’s comments were upset with her for posting the video.

“Love this new trend of shaming spouses on social media. All fun and games until hubby doesn’t consent and then fights it in divorce and lawsuits,” one of the top comments read.

“I wonder if you post yourself when you don't do everything you're supposed to,” someone else wrote, as many people simply asked what in the world she wanted to accomplish by posting the video.

Since she never responded to any of the questions or backlash she received, it’s unsure to know what the point of the video was, but if the tags were any indication, it was meant to be lighthearted and funny.

“All the divorce him comments scare me, I’m engaged to the most amazing woman,” another user wrote. “She would recognize I’m exhausted and we would order the groceries.”

“I'm a dad. Work 6-day weeks. Take kids to/from school. All activities. I have major medical issues. I fall asleep. Don't judge a book by its cover,” wrote a fourth.

Despite not knowing the full story behind the video, many people criticized the man as well.

“Not sure the story here but I feel this. Dad should be present no matter how tired kids safety is #1 and those kids are too young to have dad sleeping,” one user wrote.

Many people shared their concerns for the safety of the children, criticized the father, and accused him of being negligent.

Some people saw other concerns as well regarding the eldest child in this situation.

“My thing is that this forces the oldest to take care of the younger ones. She’s now a parental figure and didn’t ask for that,” someone else wrote.

There’s no way of knowing the full story behind what’s really happening behind the camera, but many people had critiques for both ends of the spectrum in this case.

