Miley Cyrus Doesn't Owe Her Dad A Conversation, Despite Billy Ray Cyrus 'Trying To Reach Out'

Miley Cyrus hit a milestone after winning the first two Grammys of her career at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her mom Tish, her sister Brandi, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, notably leaving out her father, Billy Ray, and her remaining siblings, Trace, Braison and Noah.

Fans interpreted the apparent snub as evidence of ongoing Cyrus family drama, focusing on the alleged rift between Miley and Billy Ray.

Sources later revealed that Billy Ray has made an effort to be in touch with his 31-year-old daughter. He’s congratulated her for her big wins, yet it seems Cyrus has no interest in talking.

US Weekly reported that “Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs,” citing a division in their family in which “the kids have chosen sides.”

“Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her,” the source claimed.

Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022, after 29 years of marriage. The split seems to have been contentious, with the source noting, “They both harbor resentment.”

A different source shared that “The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all.”

In August 2023, Tish married Dominic Purcell. Cyrus attended the wedding, along with Brandi and Trace, yet Noah and Braison were noticeably absent.

In October 2023, Billy Ray, 62, married Australian singer Firerose, 34, after a year-long engagement. The two initially met in 2010, when Firerose auditioned for a role on “Hannah Montana.”

Fans took this to mean that lines had been drawn and the Cyrus siblings had oriented themselves with whichever parent they supported.

A third source told US Weekly that Miley’s allegiances lie with her mother, as she “hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family.”

As much as fans lean toward speculation, no one knows the full nuances of the Cyrus family politics aside from the family, themselves. Divorce and remarriage can be instruments for change, in both positive and negative ways. It’s not uncommon for children of divorced parents to feel pulled toward one side or another, and it seems that neither Cyrus' wealth nor fame shields her from that outcome.

Cyrus has the right to decide how she wants to interact with her parents.

If she has chosen to separate from her father, she deserves grace, not judgment. She also deserves space to recalibrate, which means that in an ideal world, her dad would respect her decision not to talk to him.

Choosing to go no-contact with a parent isn’t an easy decision, yet it can serve as a protective measure against a harmful relationship. It can provide a way for children to figure out how to relate to their parents as they age and reform patterns of communication for the better.

A 2022 study published in the Journal of Family and Marriage researched estrangement between parents and adult children and discovered that 6% of respondents were estranged from their mothers, while 26% were estranged from their fathers.

The study also found that most estranged adult children re-establish contact with their parents: 81% of those who were estranged from their mother and 69% who were estranged from their father reversed their decision to not talk at some point in time.

However complex her family dynamics are, Cyrus' choices are hers, alone.

Rifts don’t have to become permanent. Repair is an option, as long as there’s a willingness to stay open, do the work, and commit to change.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.