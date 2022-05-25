Man Asks If He Was Wrong To Refuse To Give Up Plane Seat So Mom & Baby Could Be Near Her Husband

When it comes to making a mother and her baby comfortable, people often help out as much as they can.

However, this man was quite stern with his decision and refused to change his mind even when he had to help out a baby.

A man refused to exchange seats on an airplane after a mother next to him asked him to switch with her husband. She mentioned that she needed her husband’s help with her baby.

In that moment, the man refused to budge, however, he may have felt bad later as he went to Reddit’s AITA (Am I The A-hole?) thread to ask people whether he was wrong in the situation.

The man refused to exchange his seat as he had specifically paid more for his seat.

The man explained in his post that he and his wife were on a 10-hour flight from Europe to Asia. They had booked their tickets well in advance and gotten front row seats so they could have the extra leg space to travel in comfort.

So when the woman next to him asked him to switch seats with her husband, he wasn’t willing.

He wrote, “She [the woman] then pointed towards her husband sat in the second row on the left side column of the aircraft (only the first row has extra leg space and requires additional payment to book the seat).”

The man then explained that he had paid extra for his seat and declined the woman’s offer.

“She then claimed that she and her husband had paid as well but they placed him in the second row, which seemed very [suspicious],” he wrote.

The man still refused after the steward asked him to switch seats.

The man was quite firm in his decision and didn’t move even after the steward asked him to.

After all this, the woman was fuming to see the man so stern about not changing seats. To make matters worse, the woman's baby became fussy and started crying.

A while later, the steward came back and offered the man two other front-row seats. The man eventually moved, however, the woman still had bitter feelings.

The man wrote, “[We] could hear this lady animatedly make comments about us to her husband from behind for some time after that.”

The man later told his in-laws about this situation and they also mentioned that he should’ve listened to the woman and exchanged his seats. After that, the man thought he might have been wrong and went to Reddit.

Internet users supported the man and claimed he wasn’t wrong.

People sympathized with the man as he had paid extra for his seats and felt he was right in his firm decision.

One user wrote, “You paid for extra legroom, and paid for that seat. You were under no obligation to switch. If she wanted to sit with her husband, she should have booked side by side seats.”

Another user wrote, “Having a baby doesn’t automatically entitle you to whatever you want, especially because booking is in advance and they had ample time to do the same amount of planning as you.”

Many people also questioned why the woman didn’t offer her seat to the one sitting next to her husband.

One user commented replied to that, “The front row 'bulkhead' seats on big intercontinental planes have a hookup on the wall…the crew brings out a bassinet and hooks it to the wall for parents traveling with babies.”

Regardless of the woman’s reason, most people thought that the man wasn’t wrong and didn’t need to give in to the woman’s offer.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a writer who covers entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.