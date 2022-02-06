Man Who Got Supermarket Employee Fired For Giving His Wife His Number Wonders If He Overreacted

A man and his wife in their early thirties were shopping at their local supermarket that they often go to when the man noticed a young man who was following them throughout the store and checking out his wife — so he assumed.

After purchasing their items and heading to the car, the husband noticed a note on their car that had a number on it, leading him to go into the store and figure out that it was the man from earlier.

He made a scene and caused the worker to get fired from the store for flirting with his wife.

His wife, clearly upset with the way that he acted, made him feel like he overreacted and might’ve been wrong for causing a scene and leading the worker to get fired.

As such, he decided to visit the subreddit “r/AmItheA--hole” for a free consultation on the choices he made, the actions leading up to them, and the consequences of the fallout — followed by a rating to judge whether or not he did the right thing and some advice on how to treat things in the future.

The ratings are fairly simple, and mostly include YTA (you’re the a--hole) or NTA (not the a--hole), aside from the other ratings that claim everyone sucks or no one is in the wrong.

There’s a lot more context to the situation and is something that very commonly gets overlooked or misunderstood, so let’s figure out why a lot of people said that he was NTA.

At the beginning, after mentioning that he wasn’t sure if the young man was really following them, he said, “I wasn't sure but he kept trying to start conversations with her by offering to get her xyz products. I felt annoyed plus the guy was roughly 21-22 so 10 years younger than me.”

So, not only was this guy likely following them, but he was also talking to his wife while he was right there the whole time.

After they finish their shopping and head to the car, the husband talks about how he figured out it was the young man’s number on the note.

“[My] wife asked that I throw it away and get in the car but I took the note, walked inside the supermarket and started dialing the number,” he continued.

“I wait a few seconds and a phone starts ringing. I look near the register and see my guy standing there with a puzzled look on his face looking at his phone.”

The following is a description of the confrontation that ensues where the husband admits that he was loudly and openly talking to this man about the situation, who denied it the whole time.

“I demand to see the manager while the guy keeps denying saying he had no idea how his number got there,” he continues.

“The manager comes in minutes later and I tell him everything. He apologetically agrees it was inappropriate, unprofessional, and borderline harassment. He then tells the guy to go to the back and then tells me he'll take care of it then further apologizes to my wife.”

He later finds out that the young man was fired, causing the man and his wife to get into a dispute about the situation and the way he acted.

“I said she was being unreasonable to think I made him lose his job,” he explained.

She said no but I could've tossed the note instead of making a scene and causing this college student (how did she know?) to lose his income when it's a frequent thing for guys that age to act like that.”

But the problem here lies with the last part of that argument.

Letting bygones be bygones and letting “boys be boys” is the exact opposite of what should be done in a situation like this.

A lot of people argued that he ignored his wife’s wishes to let it go and not do anything else about it, but it goes deeper than that.

That young man was following them through the store, talking to the man’s wife, and left his phone number in a note on her car.

Aside from the context he gave earlier that she often frequents that supermarket, how in the world would the young man know that was her car without having followed her before on another occasion?

That’s not good. What if he’s harassing other women who shop at this store, or what if it progresses to something worse like following someone home instead of just around the store?

He’s there to work, be courteous, and behave professionally, not harass customers, and that’s why a lot of people disagreed with giving the rating that everyone sucks.

In the “everyone sucks camp,” people argued that he shouldn’t have overreacted publicly like that and that he could’ve handled it quietly.

In my opinion, I think it’s only a problem if the reason he lashed out was from his own personal perspective and not from the perspective of that young man being problematic, but either way, the right thing to do was to call him out on his behavior and get the attention of his higher-ups.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.