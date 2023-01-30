Man Finds Out That His 2-Month-Old Daughter Isn't His & Wants To Know How To Tell His Family & Friends

Babies are a blessing, especially to new parents. After you and your loved ones wait nine months, everyone is excited and grateful when your little one is safely delivered.

One man was anxiously looking forward to meeting his baby girl, but once she arrived his world was turned upside down.

The new dad took to Reddit's r/relationship_advice subreddit to share the upsetting discovery he made after his baby was born.

He found out that his daughter was the product of his wife's affair.

The post starts with him getting right to the point. He tells readers, "I found out another man has been in the picture with my wife for about a year."

He is not completely sure that the affair was only a year long because according to the scorned husband, the man and his 34-year-old wife's story "doesn't fully add up."

What he is certain of is that his wife has told a lot of lies about the situation.

After finding out about his wife cheating, the man says he was willing to stay under certain conditions.

"I agreed to keep going," he added, explaining that as a rule for their relationship to heal, he had access to all his wife's devices whenever he wished. His wife, however, did not abide by this rule.

Another condition stipulated that he would be allowed get a DNA test. Well, the results are in and, unfortunately, he is not the father.

The cheating and dishonesty has lead the Redditor to file for divorce but he is wondering how to break the news to his family, friends, and coworkers.

All of them were happy for him and his growing family and he is looking for the right words to use when dropping the bombshell on everyone.

He’s struggling with how to break the news to his family, friends, and colleagues.

For context on his colleagues, he says, “It's a small company with about 10-12 people, we all know each other fairly well.”

The poster is considering making his announcement short and sweet in his office’s morning meeting. That way he can avoid having individual conversations.

In addition, he is thinking about dropping the news to his family and friends in a Facebook post to ‘rip the band-aid off’ and move past it.

The first commenter wrote, “That does seem easier to get it all out. Sounds like work may be like a second family so if that seems like the right way to you, do it.”

“Maybe open with ‘since you’re all here, I would just like to tell everyone at the same time and get it over with’. Then just say it. Good luck and sorry that happened to you!”

The former father did add that the closest members of his family were already aware of what had happened.

As for his in-laws, although he was married to their daughter, they seemed to be under the impression that he and his wife had been separated for some time.

The final slap in the face was that his wife’s parents seemed to be fully aware that the baby was not his.

A final word of advice from a poster read, “Just be careful with Facebook and limit it to just family and friends. Saying it clearly without judgment would be fine.”

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.