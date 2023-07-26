Man ‘Can't Stand’ Looking At His Wife Because She ‘Stopped Trying’ And It ‘Disgusts’ Him

A man on Reddit felt the need to get something about his wife off his chest, so he made a post on the “r/TrueOffMyChest” subreddit. He shared that he could no longer stand looking at his wife and that he had been planning on divorcing her.

Despite sharing some context on the situation and explaining the reason behind his aversion to his own wife, most people were not on his side when everything was said and done.

The man claimed that he can't stand looking at his wife because she’s not as attractive as she was in college.

“When I, 27, met my wife, 27, in college. We were both in frats and sororities respectively,” he explained, “and not to make myself sound too self-obsessed, we were both really attractive at that time.” Around 22 or 23 years old, “right after college,” he said, he and his wife had gotten married, “and I think that’s where things started to go downhill.”

They had planned a lot of things together, and being the same age helped them move their lives in the same direction. The man explained they had talked about having kids recently, but something has been putting that plan on hold.

“We don't have any kids yet and we were actually planning on starting next year to try and have kids,” he explained. “The goal was to wait till we were financially stable, but it seems like the moment we got married my wife stopped trying.”

Judging by the beginning of his post, it’s fairly obvious that what he means is she stopped trying to keep up her physical appearance, but he goes further in-depth and shows his shallow face.

“I will be honest here. The main reason I fell in love with my wife was because of how beautiful she was,” he wrote. “Back then she was fit and energetic, but now it's all changed. Since we've been married she has steadily over time been putting on weight to the point where she has to be double the size she was when we got married.”

He claimed that he can no longer be intimate with his wife because of her looks.

The man gets quite abrasive by this point and talks about how every time they try to get intimate — typically from her advances — he can’t do it. He claimed that “sometimes she'll put on some line and whenever she does, my stomach just twists due to her appearance.”

“I hate the way her belly spills over, all the fat in her thighs, and her face isn't even beautiful anymore due to all the fat she's put on,” he said. He, on the other hand, claimed to work out five times a week for at least an hour despite having a full-time career — he makes it a point to emphasize that she doesn’t work.

Whenever he tries to get her to come with him to the gym, she allegedly claims that she’s “too tired,” but he does all the cooking and cleaning. “Simply because I love to do so, and all it seems that she does is sit on the couch and eat,” he explained.

This screams he’s self-centered and shallow, but despite all of that, he has actually tried to communicate these concerns with his wife.

“I've tried to bring it up to her, but she won't listen and just continues to call me fat-phobic and other hurtful remarks,” he said. “And yes, maybe she is right, but I personally don't care about anyone's weight as it doesn't concern me. But I also have the right to want to be attracted to my partner.”

He said it "disgusts" him that she sleeps next to him and that he’s glad they’re going to be getting a divorce, but one commenter claimed that he needs something else too.

“It sounds like you were merely attracted to her... nothing more. I don't think you were actually in love with her,” they wrote. “Divorce is a wise choice, but you should also consider seeing a therapist. You have some unhealthy thought patterns, and therapy may help.”

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor for YourTango who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics.