Man Asks If He Was Wrong For Making His Brother-In-Law Pay For His Son's Meal Even Though He Said It Was His Treat

Sometimes a good deed can come with more than you bargain for. After a man initially offered to pay for his brother-in-law's son's dinner, he went back on his promise after the son ordered an extravagant meal.

He shared the story to Reddit's "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA), a subreddit dedicated to people asking others if they acted appropriately in a situation. It began when he, anticipating a rare gathering with his sister's family, decided to treat them to dinner.

He asked if he was wrong for making his brother-in-law pay for his son's meal even though he said it was his treat.

He doesn't have any children of his own, so when he sees his sister's family, he likes to "splurge on them."

"I am child-free for now and the foreseeable future. But probably not forever," the man wrote.

The dinner included the sister's husband, their three kids, and the husband's mother. They chose a steak place in their city that the man had always wanted to try. When his 15-year-old nephew expressed interest in ordering the high-end tomahawk steak, the man suggested something smaller due to its massive size and $190 price tag.

The brother-in-law interjected, claiming his son could finish the meal. The man asked him again if he was sure that his son should order such a massive meal.

"He looks at the kid and smiles and says no problem," he wrote.

Despite being informed by the waiter that the meal is typically shared among several people, the brother-in-law maintained his stance.

So, the pair made a deal; if his son could finish the entire meal, he'd pay for it.

If not, the brother-in-law would have to fork out the money for the steak. When it arrived, it was clear the size was indeed overwhelming.

"We ordered and when the food came out the tomahawk and sides took up almost half the table," he wrote.

The nephew managed to eat less than a quarter of the steak and only a little of the sides. When it came time to pay, the man asked for seven meals, all drinks, and the tip to be put on his bill, and the tomahawk steak on a separate bill for his brother-in-law.

The brother-in-law acquiesced, albeit reluctantly, using the budget they had saved for a family outing to the new Spider-Man movie.

People on Reddit overwhelmingly took the man's side.

"'My treat' does not mean abuse my generosity. It would have been one thing if the teen had actually eaten the entire thing. Good for sticking to that," one person wrote.

Photo: Reddit

Another highlighted the inappropriate behavior of the brother-in-law, "Ordering a $190 steak on someone else's tab is rude."

"People that order the most expensive item because they aren't paying are always the AH," another added.

This sentiment was echoed by others who remarked on the entitlement associated with ordering extravagantly at another's expense.

"What kind of man allows his son to order a $200 STEAK and then is mad because the payment for it 'came out of his budget to take the family to see SPIDER-MAN?'" they wrote.

The story serves as a reminder of the boundaries of generosity and the importance of mutual respect.

It's a nice thing to pay for someone else's meal, even when it's loved ones. It's not right to take advantage of kindness. And the subreddit agreed, giving his post the official "Not the A-hole" badge.

Ethan Cotler is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news, and human interest stories.