Maid Of Honor Reveals True Feelings About Best Friend's Husband In Spiteful Wedding Speech

A woman who served as a maid-of-honor at her best friend's wedding is receiving major backlash after revealing how she truly feels about her best friend's husband while giving a speech at the wedding.

Posting to the subreddit 'AITA' (Am I The A--hole), the woman explained that she'd been assigned as maid-of-honor at her childhood best friend's wedding.

The woman's friend and her husband have been together for 7 years, and she has gotten to know him rather well throughout the time he'd been with her best friend.

However, when things started to get serious between them, the woman started noticing her friendship changing with her best friend.

The woman grew to dislike her friend's husband-to-be and couldn't hold it in.

"I agree that things can not always be the same and how her priority now is her husband and the family she'll create with him. But still. I feel completely mad about it. I know I should respect her and move on with my life but I have to also make peace with the fact that this change does not make me feel well," the woman wrote in her Reddit post.

The woman sobbed during the entire ceremony as she watched her best friend get married.

And it wasn't because she was moved by the wedding, but because she was mourning her friendship.

The day of the wedding became the woman's worst nightmare as she realized it was the day that "my hopes of things returning back to what they used to be were gone."

"Everyone though it was cute, how touched and happy I was but I was not. But I couldn't say it out loud," she continued.

When it was time to give her maid-of-honor speech, the woman decided to scrap what she had written and just speak honestly about her feelings.

In her speech, the woman said that she didn't want to lie and that she wasn't happy.

She wasn't happy that the person her friend married is the reason why their friendship changed so drastically.

"I just pretended the whole day [for] her sake but it would be a shame of me to get up there and lie about how happy and excited I am. I said I'm not happy but regardless I have to suck it up and congratulate the happy couple."

After giving her speech, there was an awkward stretch of silence that lasted "for 2-3 minutes."

The woman's friend started whispering something in her new husband's ear, and for the rest of the night, she ignored her.

The woman even asked to speak with her friend, but she angrily told her that now wasn't the best time. Many of the guests that had attended the wedding also gave the woman judgmental looks for the speech she'd given.

Two days after the wedding, the woman's friend still hadn't texted or called her and ignored the woman's attempts to reach out.

"During that time many of our common friends said that what I did was very selfish and that masking selfishness as honesty is not an excuse to make things awkward at the wedding," she said.

Eventually, the woman's friend finally contacted her and only asked if her purpose with the speech was to ruin her wedding, to which the woman denied that was her motive.

She said her only motivation was honesty. The woman's friend responded that she was playing the victim and she couldn't believe the woman wasn't showing remorse for what she'd said.

"I said I can't apologize for being honest. She said many people believe I'm [the a**hole] including her. Her husband now feels uncomfortable about me," the woman concluded.

The majority of the people who commented on the woman's Reddit post were in agreement that she was in the wrong.

"[You're the a--hole] for making your best friend’s wedding about yourself. Have you considered working with a therapist to figure out why this is impacting you in such a major way?" one user commented.

Another user added, "Get over yourself. It’s been seven years and things change when you are committed to someone that long. I got angry reading your message, I’m angry for her."

