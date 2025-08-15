Kylie Kelce Shares The Relatable Reason She Never Lets Her 4 Daughters Wear Bikinis At The Beach

Kylie Kelce has put her foot down when it comes to her girls and their family beach vacations. She recently shared that she never lets any of her 4 daughters wear bikinis when spending a day at the beach, and her reason is so relatable that other moms are clapping in approval.

In an interview with TODAY through her partnership with Dove’s Body Confident Sport program, Kylie, who has four daughters with NFL husband Jason Kelce, Finnley, 4 months, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5, explained that her daughters tend to be quite covered up when they visit the beach, but the reason why she chooses rashguards over traditional swimsuits and bikinis is all about making her life easier as a mom.

Advertisement

Kylie Kelce doesn't let any of her 4 daughters wear bikinis on the beach because she doesn't want to spend the day applying sunscreen.

@kykelce | Instagram

"I have to be honest, I'm against the bikinis because I don't want to have to sunscreen that many spots," Kylie admitted to the publication. "I'm a big proponent of the long sleeve swimsuits, specifically on the beach, because even when we have a two-piece with the long sleeve sun shirt, I still have to re-sunscreen their belly and their back."

Advertisement

As most parents know, putting sunscreen on a child can be quite a process, especially when they're young and constantly moving around. The second they get to the beach, young kids just want to instantly play and get in the water, not sit for at least five minutes while sunscreen is slathered all over their bodies. On top of that, sunscreen has to be reapplied throughout the entire time you're at the beach.

Having to wrangle your child to sit through another slathering session can be quite a task. Add to that sticky skin and sand, and you've got unhappy kids and frustrated moms. So, to avoid having to go through all of that, Kylie chooses to just put them in long-sleeved shirts where they're pretty much covered up, and it's something that seems to work for her and her children.

Kids are usually more prone to getting sunburns.

According to pediatrician Cindy Gellner, some kids are more at risk of sunburns compared to others. Around 15% of white children will have skin that never tans, only burns. Those kids need to be extra careful with the sun. They usually will have blond hair, blue or green eyes, and freckles.

Advertisement

Caroline Kruse | Shutterstock

For babies, their skin can be thinner than the skin of older children and is more sensitive to the sun. Babies under six months old usually still have their skin developing as well, meaning you can't even put sunscreen on them yet. Gellner encouraged parents to put a good sunscreen on their kids at least 30 minutes before a child is going to be outdoors.

Since it takes longer for the sunscreen to seep in and activate, it shouldn't be applied when they're already outside. Also, parents shouldn't forget to cover and protect their faces too by putting them in a hat with a brim on it.

Advertisement

Kylie Kelce pointed out that kids often play too hard when they're outside, too.

Kylie told TODAY that kids tend to play harder when they're at the beach, meaning their swimsuits end up moving around instead of staying in one place. Therefore, it's just better to have them in an outfit that actually stays in place.

"You know how much their swimsuits move while they're digging in the sand and playing in the waves," she told the publication. "It is a hassle and a half. I mean, modesty is great for kids, but ultimately, I don't want to have to screen you any more than I already do. It's torture."

A day at the beach should be a vacation for the whole family, not just the kids. When it comes down to it, making life easier for mom by avoiding bathing suits that require more sunscreen application and opting for outfits that prevent sand from getting into uncomfortable places is a win for everyone!

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.