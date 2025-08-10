Bob Odenkirk Shares Emotional Reason He's Jealous Of The Parents With Little Kids At Home

Bob Odenkirk isn't shy about the fact that he misses the days of having little kids at home. He went so far as to say he's envious of parents who still have their kids living under their roof. The "Breaking Bad" actor, who has two grown children, Nate, 26, and Erin, 24, shared the emotional reason why parents of little kids should cherish this time during an interview with comedian Mike Birbiglia.

For most parents, it's bittersweet watching their children grow up. Sure, it's rewarding to see them gain independence and excel in their own lives. On the other hand, it's sad having an empty nest.

Bob Odenkirk said he's jealous of parents with little kids at home because he misses having the purpose that being a parent gave him.

During Odenkirk's interview with Birbiglia on his podcast, "Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out," Birbiglia asked him what he was jealous of. Without hesitating, Odenkirk answered that he's jealous of anybody who still has little kids at home.

"That's no question," he insisted. "I knew what I was doing when I had kids growing up. Yeah, I was being a dad, I mean, that was my job. I didn't have to ask myself 'What am I doing here?'"

Odenkirk admitted that he never had to question his role in this world. Even though he was an actor and starred in popular TV shows and movies, he knew that his true role in life was being a father to his two children. He never had to question his purpose because the answer was taking care of his kids. It was getting them up in the morning and through the door for school.

"Life was... I understood. My purpose," Odenkirk reminisced. His answer resonated with parents, but especially those of little kids who can become overwhelmed. It can be easy to forget that the busy time of parenting isn't forever, and one day, they'll be grown and on their own.

It's important for parents to remember that even when they get sad about an empty nest, there are upsides to the experience.

When the baby of the family finally leaves the nest, there's no denying that the experience is difficult. Especially because parents have to hide their sadness, because this is also an incredibly exciting time for their children, who are embarking on their own independence.

Even though there's grief in the change, parents need to remember that there is also joy in the experience, as well. According to therapist Dr. Rachel Glik, who has gone through the experience herself, it's totally normal to experience sadness, regret, and what Odenkirk described as a lack of purpose. But these blend in with positive changes as well.

She wrote, "Most parents find a blend of the upsides and downsides while adjusting to an empty nest. Like every life stage, there is tremendous opportunity for personal and spiritual growth." Aside from the joy of rediscovering yourself without the label of parent, one of the greatest benefits of being a parent to adult children is the growth in your relationship with them. She explained it as transitioning from a power dynamic to "support, fun, and friendship."

While more adult children still live at home, it's not the same.

According to a report from the Census Bureau, more than half of young adults ages 18 to 24 live with their parents. With rising inflation, student loan debt, and soaring housing and rent costs, it's not really a surprise that this ends up being the case. And while these "kids" might still be living with their parents, it's not exactly the same as when they were little.

A 2023 paper also found that nearly half of adults ages 18 to 29 live with their parents, which is up from about 25% in 1960. The percentage of young adults living at home also varies by region, with young adults in the Midwest least likely to live at home, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.

Despite how many young adults still live at home with their parents, it's not the same kind of feeling that parents had when their children were little. While the nest isn't necessarily empty, they are grown and living their own lives, even if it does feel good to see them as often as you want. However, for truly empty nesters, it can be difficult to transition from being such a hands-on parent to taking a step back so your adult children can live their own lives.

While parents will always be parents, no matter how old their child is, it's obviously a different chapter of parenting. Odenkirk's reasoning for why he's jealous of parents with younger kids still at home can really remind those parents to cherish the exhausting moments. It can be easy to think of the future instead of living in the present, but before you know it, the future will be here, and you won't be able to get those messy early days back again.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.