Kate Winslet Gives Brilliant Advice On Correct Way To Compliment Young Girls — 'They Might Not Hear It From Anyone Else'

Kate Winslet is setting the record straight on how children, particularly young girls, should be receiving compliments.

The 49-year-old actress has always been vocal about the struggles that can sometimes happen to women in Hollywood, which Winslet knows personally, considering how long she's been in the industry. During an interview on the "How to Fail with Elizabeth Day" podcast, Winslet brilliantly pointed out that young girls don't need any of the further judgment that they get from society, from their parents.

Kate Winslet advised on the correct way to compliment young girls.

"When we compliment our children, particularly our girls — and any mother who is listening, please remember that I said this," Winslet began, speaking to podcast host Elizabeth Day.

"There is so much negativity that young girls are hearing from the world, just because how the world is, but also because, very sadly, many of them are on social media and are exposed to an unnecessary level of negativity every day of their lives."

Kate Winslet encouraged parents to tell their young daughters, from the time that they're small, just how beautiful they truly are and that their achievements are worth being proud of.

As young girls grow into women, realizing that they never heard from their parents these types of compliments that nurture and affirm their self-worth can have lasting consequences and implications.

It doesn't take much to practice words of affirmation with young girls and ensure that their worth isn't defined by how the world sees them but by how they see themselves.

"There’s also a way of saying to your child, 'I love you, and you’re amazing,'" Winslet continued. "There’s that, but there’s also, 'Do you know what I love? The way you see the world and the way you dress with so much pride. I just really admire that.'"

Winslet pointed out that compliments, especially the ones that aren't just appearance-based, will land much harder with young women, especially teenage girls. At that age, they're grappling with their sense of identity and self-worth. They're starting to compare how they look to others. Add in the hormonal changes from puberty and it can make them extremely susceptible to feeling critical of their value and self-worth.

"'You look lovely, darling.' That's in one ear and out the other because they expect us to say that, and they've heard us say it a million times before. But saying, 'My god, you look so strong and vibrant. Never ever lose the pride you take in how you walk through the world. It's amazing.'"

Social media has had such a detrimental effect on young girls and women's views of themselves.

Research published in 2022 found that increased use of social media was associated with poor sleep, online harassment, low self-esteem, and negative body image, which were then all associated with depressive symptoms, especially for girls.

Excessive use of social media just leaves room for constant comparison, even though we're looking at carefully curated images and videos of other people's lives, which are almost never accurate depictions.

It doesn't help that women and girls are usually shown in media, including TV, movies, and social media, in such a limited and singular way. Young girls' understanding of who they are and what is expected of them is often incredibly skewed. This, in turn, impacts their mental health.

If young girls are going to be on social media and engaging with media in general, they should look at others who look like them.

Whether that's following someone of the same race or ethnicity, following someone who has the same body shape as them, the same disability, or the same interests and passions, representation matters.

Winslet has previously praised the young stars of today who are standing up to body shaming.

During an appearance on TODAY in February 2024, Winslet gave many young actors their flowers by admitting that she's thrilled to see more young female actors who aren't afraid to challenge critics and the way Hollywood treats women.

"It’s really interesting how much it has changed," Winslet said. "And I think about the moments I did have to kind of say, 'Well look, I’m going to be myself. And I have curves. And this is who I am.'" She recalled that fat-shaming was quite common during the early days of her career but noted that now, the tides have turned.

"That has changed. And it’s changed because young women now, they’re born with a voice. They have a voice; they’re learning how to hang on to it; they stand up for themselves," she said. “They know that they matter. They count for something. They’re great together."

Winslet is no stranger to being on the receiving end of some of those fat-shaming comments, especially around the time that she starred in "Titanic." She was subjected to a heap of scrutiny from the press at such a young age. Now, a mother of a young woman, 24-year-old Mia Threapleton, Winslet opened up about the lessons that she has instilled in her.

"When I grew up, I never heard positive reinforcement about body image from any female in my life," Winslet said during an episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."

"I only ever heard negatives. That’s very damaging because then you’re programmed as a young woman to immediately scrutinize yourself and how you look."

"And so I stand in front of the mirror and say to Mia, 'We are so lucky that we’ve got a shape. We’re so lucky we’re curvy. We’re so lucky that we’ve got good bums,'" she continued. "And she’ll say, 'Mummy, I know, thank God.' It’s working, that thing that I’ve been doing. It’s paying off."

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.