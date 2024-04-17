Kirsten Dunst Shares Why She Chooses Authenticity Over Cosmetic Surgery — 'I'd Rather Get Old'

Kirsten Dunst has been acting since 1989, making her Hollywood debut at 7 years old. She rose to fame with her acclaimed role in "Interview with a Vampire" in 1994, and she’s been an entertainment industry fixture ever since.

Now, Dunst is 41. She’s married and the mom to two boys, ages 5 and 2. She’s not slowing down and refuses to be counted out just because of her age. She’s more than comfortable being a middle-aged woman — in fact, she celebrates herself for exactly who she is.

Kirsten Dunst chooses authenticity over trying to stay young with cosmetic surgery.

In an interview with British GQ, Dunst spoke to the pressures of being an older woman in an industry that both rewards youth and centers on a narrow definition of beauty.

She discussed how certain experiences she had as a young actress shaped her decisions now, particularly regarding her appearance.

Dunst described being on the set of "The Virgin Suicides" at age 16 and how director Sofia Coppola subtly instilled in her a sense of confidence and ownership over her imperfect appearance, saying that Coppola “thought I was so cool and pretty when I didn’t. She was like, ‘I love your teeth!’”

That message of self-confidence served Dunst throughout her career and still serves her today.

When Dunst was filming "Spider-Man" in 2002, an unnamed producer took her to a dentist and tried to convince her to straighten her teeth.

“I was like, ‘No, I like my teeth,’” Dunst recalled. She kept her smile as it was: Slightly crooked, far from the Hollywood ideal.

While Dunst “didn’t realize at the time,” Coppola’s vote of confidence impacted her “in decisions I had made. Not to change teeth, not to blow up my lips, or whatever it is that everyone wants to look like.”

Dunst explained that she’d rather be true to herself than change what she looks like, even as she grows older.

“I still know to this day, I’m not gonna screw up my face and look like a freak,” she said. “I’d rather get old and do good roles.”

Every person has the right to do what they want with their body, including undergoing cosmetic surgery. That decision shouldn’t be judged harshly, either, no matter how the resulting change in aesthetics ends up looking.

It’s easy to offer commentary on the negative outcomes of plastic surgery, yet the reality of making that particular choice proves more complex.

Women, especially women in the entertainment industry, who have built their livelihood around how they look, shouldn’t be dragged for changing their appearance. The choice to undergo cosmetic surgery should be placed within the context of the societal pressures women are up against.

Dunst’s decision to let her appearance mirror her age is powerful, especially when it’s well-established that roles for women in Hollywood are harder to come by as they grow older. The industry continues to seek out the next hot, young actress.

Dunst touched on the level of comfort she’s found in being completely herself, saying, “Now, I can enjoy being an actress in this industry. But before, I felt insecure. I didn’t feel like I had a place.”

She noted, “I have always pretty much been myself,” which isn't an easy feat within an industry that requires women to play into a certain ideal.

With age comes wisdom and an element of perspective that might evade younger people. Dunst owns who she is. She’s settling into an understanding of herself as someone older, with a lifetime of experience behind her and a brightly unfolding future still ahead.

