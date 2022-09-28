Why Khloe Kardashian Is Getting Sued Over A Goat Yoga Session

Khloe Kardashian is facing legal trouble after participating in a goat yoga session.

The reality star took the class with Kevin Hart in a 2018 episode of his unscripted series on Peacock called "What The Fit."

But, a Tennessee singer took issue with the episode and is now seeking $50,000 in damages, according to a new lawsuit.

Khloe Kardashian's goat yoga allegedly caused "emotional distress," according to the lawsuit.

The singer, Chezney McGoat, filed a lawsuit against Kardashian and other big Hollywood stars including Hart, Sophie Turner, and Maren Morris.

He claims that he suffered distress after watching the celebrities use “defenseless goats as entertainment props.".

Kardashian, Hart, Turner, and Morris were participating in a session of “goat yoga,” a typical regular yoga session including baby goats that interact with the yogis.

It is believed that the presence of goats reduces a stress hormone called cortisol while increasing serotonin and dopamine levels, a.k.a. the “happy” hormones in humans.

This is essential to yoga since the exercises intend to let go of any tension and allow yourself to fully relax.

However, some have questioned the ethics of goat yoga, claiming it exploits the animals as cute props rather than the intelligent and sensitive creatures they are.

McGoat is a goat enthusiast who advocates for animal rights to his 52,000 followers on Instagram.

He wishes to be “a voice for the voiceless” by filing the lawsuits.

"After seeing videos and photos of each of these high-profile individuals making light and promoting goat yoga for their own gain," McGoat told RadarOnline.com.

"I cannot get over knowing what these animals have gone through just for entertainment purposes. All goats employed for these purposes are disbudded."

"A hot iron between 900 and 1000 degrees Fahrenheit is taken to young baby goats' heads to prevent the growth of horns,” he added.

"The pain they must go through doesn't even compare to the distress seeing/knowing that all has caused me emotionally."

“It disgusts me and needs to stop! I call on these 'celebs' to apologize and pay up, where I will then donate the funds to help save more goats from suffering."

Kardashian took to her Instagram story to address the lawsuit.

She posted a screenshot of an email she received regarding the subject.

"Dear [blocked out]. Hope you had a good weekend. We're writing up a lawsuit against Khloe filed by singer [blocked out] in Tennessee," the email read.

"He's claiming emotional distress after watching her participate in goat yoga. He wants $50,000. I've included a screenshot of the lawsuit. Do you want us to include a statement?"

Kardashian included a poll along with the screenshot calling on her 273 million followers for advice.

The poll options consisted of “Send him a goat to calm his distress,” “Counter sue - now I'm distressed,” and "Start a goat yoga business.”

Kardashian then posted several photos from her goat yoga session with Hart, including an image with a baby goat standing on her back.

"I guess not even goat yoga is safe anymore. Sorry Kev,” she captioned the photo.

Other Internet users praised Kardashian’s hilarious response.

“I am at a loss for words that someone just sued my bestie, MY BESTIE, because she did goat yoga,” a fan said of Kardashian in a TikTok video.

“You’re telling me that you want Khloe Kardashian to pay you $50,000 because she did yoga with a goat? She’s not the first and she won’t be the last.”

“If you were gonna sue any of them [the Kardashians] for emotional distress, Kylie would be your best bet, because honey we have not seen this child,” fan jokingly added, alluding to Kylie Jenner still withholding fans a glimpse of her son with Travis Scott, who was born in February.

“This is is so funny omg,” one TikTok user commented about the lawsuit.

“The person would spend more on lawyer fees trying to sue,” another user pointed out.

