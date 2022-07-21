‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Sparks Dating Rumors After Date With Model

“Stranger Things” breakout star Joseph Quinn captured the hearts of fans and a certain pop star after playing the beloved Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the show.

Quinn plays the founder of Hawkins High's Hellfire Club, a group of dedicated "Dungeons & Dragons," in "Stranger Things" season four and quickly became a fan favorite.

The newfound interest in the British actor has fans asking one thing: Is Joseph Quinn dating anyone?

The actor may be all over our timelines but he has managed to keep coy about his relationship status. However, fans have done some digging and may have uncovered details about Quinn’s love life.

Does Joseph Quinn have a girlfriend?

Quinn has not publicly discussed dating anyone and seems to keep his personal life scrubbed from his social media accounts.

But, a recent video has fans wondering if he has a secret girlfriend.

Joseph Quinn was spotted on a date with a model named Alicia Davis.

A video emerged on TikTok of the "Games Of Thrones" star, 29, enjoying a drink with a red-headed woman outside a London bar.

Fans were quick to identify the woman as Alicia Davis, a model who is signed to Australian modeling agency Kult.

Neither Quinn nor Davis follows each other on Instagram.

In her most recent Instagram post, Davis is seen wearing the same crop top that she wore while hanging out with Quinn.

However, the model appears to have turned off comments on some of her Instagram posts after fans found their way to her profile.

As of yet, there is nothing to confirm that she and Quinn are officially dating and there is no reason to leave any negative comments on Davis’s account.

As many of Quinn’s fans have accurately pointed out, it should come as no surprise to fans that the actor may have a girlfriend.

Wait, people are shocked that Joseph Quinn, a 29 year man, is hanging out with pretty women, and may or may not have a girlfriend? I mean, seriously.... look at him, what did you expect? He's allowed to have a life. He doesn't owe you anything. — xAJx92 (@xamyxjanex92) July 21, 2022

Doja Cat has been showing her interest in Joseph Quinn.

Quinn’s rumored girlfriend may have some competition in the form of the “Say So” singer who has made it no secret that she has a crush on the actor.

On May 30, 2022, the musician tweeted, "Joseph Quinn fine as s--t."

Then, on July 6, Quinn’s “Stranger Things” co-star revealed in a now-deleted TikTok that Doja had reached out to him to ask for Quinn’s contact details.

In the screenshot of DMs shown in Schnapp’s video, Doja wrote, "Noah can u tell Joseph to HMU. Wait no. Does he have a gf?" To which Noah replied, "Lmaooo slide into his DMs."

When Doja told him she couldn’t find Quinn’s social media accounts, Noah slyly sent her a link to his Instagram account.

However, the leaked DMs did not go down too well with Doja who took to TikTok live to call the teenager a “snake” for sharing the messages.

wasn’t there for the full live but doja talking abt noah showing his dms with her abt joseph pic.twitter.com/K8ow6UtMVt — ٰ (@wandafilmz) July 8, 2022

“The fact that this person — that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” she said, referring to the TikTok he posted on his account.

Fans rushed to Schnapp’s defense by noting that Doja made her crush on Quinn public before he did. Quinn does not appear to have responded to Doja Cat's efforts.

Alice Kelly is YourTango’s Deputy News and Entertainment Editor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.