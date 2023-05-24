What Jennifer Garner Is Doing To Avoid A 'Full-Out War With J.Lo' & How She Represents Divorced Parents Everywhere

In a move that’s recognizable to anyone navigating a relationship with an ex, Jennifer Garner takes certain steps to make sure she’s not bombarded with news about her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s second marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Garner, 51, and Affleck, 50, share custody of their three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. The two were married from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. Now that her children's father is remarried, to Jennifer Lopez, their co-parenting relationship has a new character and, if reports are to be believed, it has been a challenging transition.

The Mirror reported that a source made the claim that Garner “will always feel love” for the “Air” actor, yet she’s not involving herself in the drama of his relationship with Lopez.

“Jen doesn’t want a full-on war with J. Lo,” the source explained. “It would create difficulties for their co-parenting situation but she’s also sick of bailing Ben out.”

Rumors about Ben and J. Lo’s relationship tell the story of an unhappy couple, as evidenced by tense public interactions in which the two seem to be arguing. Garner’s decision to stay out of Affleck and Lopez’s marriage woes is an emotionally intelligent choice, and relatable to anyone building their post-divorce life.

The source continued explaining Garner’s opinion on Affleck’s second marriage, saying that “it gives her no pleasure to see the father of her kids in a vulnerable position, but it doesn’t surprise her.”

Garner has decided to stay away from the drama brewing between Affleck and Lopez, for the sake of her kids.

Making the switch from being romantic partners to exes to co-parents is a bumpy transition at best, and can be a potentially toxic situation for some former couples. Garner explained that she avoids seeking out content about her ex and his new wife. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us,” she stated.

Other moms in co-parenting relationships agree that avoiding an ex’s social media is one of the first steps to creating a solid relationship with an ex.

Ash Garcia, a mom on TikTok, explained that avoiding an ex on social media is the right choice to make, “because if you’re working from a relationship to a co-parenting relationship, it’s two different things… having each other on social media is getting a glimpse into their personal lives that no longer has anything to do with you, and it’s asking for an argument.”

Garner appears to abide by that golden rule of co-parenting with an ex. By avoiding news about herself, Affleck, and Lopez, she’s protecting her heart while setting a solid foundation for a co-parenting relationship. Garner seems to have done the work necessary to understand that her ex-husband's choices and the relationships he chooses to cultivate aren't a reflection of her or her worth.

She's separated herself emotionally from Affleck, a wise decision to make in regard to an ex. Garner and Affleck share the challenging labor it takes to co-parent; at the same time, they don't let their past get in the way of their future.

