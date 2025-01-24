Why People Think Jennifer Aniston And Barack Obama Are Having An Affair

There's some heavy speculation floating around the internet about Barack and Michelle Obama's marriage being on the rocks, and a certain A-list actress's involvement. Conspirators believe that Jennifer Aniston played a role in the rumored marital troubles between the former President and First Lady. But is there any truth to this?

Are Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama having an affair?

According to the Economic Times, the affair rumors first surfaced on X after users suggested that Obama’s PR team strategically leaked the rumors to present him as heterosexual amid resurfaced chatter about his sexuality and past relationships.

Advertisement

There was also an alleged leak from Aniston's inner circle, claiming she disclosed the relationship during a casual gathering with friends and a psychic.

Aniston has spoken out against these rumors.

During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Aniston humorously addressed various tabloid stories about herself, including the speculation about a secret romance with the former President.

"Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, 'Oh no, what’s it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story and then it’s that," Aniston joked, adding, "I was not mad at it."

Advertisement

She further clarified, "I know Michelle [Obama] more than him."

The interview ended on a high note, with Aniston poking fun at other tabloid rumors about her. However, it hasn't stopped people from continuing to speculate about the status of Barack and Michelle's marriage, despite Aniston herself shutting down any involvement.

Questions began after Michelle Obama failed to make an appearance at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

While former President Obama was present for Trump's swearing-in ceremony, along with other former presidents, Michelle was not in the crowd. According to CBS News, her office confirmed on Jan. 14 that the former first lady did not plan to attend the events on Jan. 20.

Advertisement

"Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," the brief statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said. Michelle also did not attend funeral services for Jimmy Carter on Jan. 9.

The rumors about their relationship heightened after political blogger Meghan McCain seemingly fanned the flames claiming that the former president and first lady "live separate lives."

"I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people. I’m not talking about TMZ. I’m not talking about Perez Hilton," McCain said on political reporter Tara Palmeri’s podcast. "I’m talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they’re hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true."

Advertisement

However, if the rumors are based merely on Michelle's absence at the inauguration, her remarks regarding Trump's first inauguration in 2017 provide some insight as to why she didn't attend.

"To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display, there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage," Michelle said. "There was no reflection of the broader sense of America. Many people took pictures of me and they're like, you weren't in a good mood. No, I was not."

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.