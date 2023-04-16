Inside Brad Pitt's Rumored $56 Million Gift For Jennifer Aniston 14 Years After Their Divorce

When it comes to gift giving, Brad Pitt set the bar pretty high for his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston — even 14 years after they split.

The 59-year-old actor depicted that there was no bad blood between himself and his ex after he surprised her with an unsurpassable gift.

Brad Pitt allegedly gifted Jennifer Aniston the $56 million dollar mansion they owned when they were married.

In March 2019, the Beverly Hills estate that Pitt and Aniston owned from 2001-2005 was put back on the market by hedge fund manager Jonathan Brooks, who bought it off the couple in 2006.

Shortly after getting married, the pair bought the 1100-spare meter property in 2001 for $18 million. The stunning home features four bedrooms, a swimming pool, a championship tennis court and a pub room with wooden floors, and a kitchen featuring marble floors.

Pitt and Aniston spent three years renovating the home together, and it was especially hard on Aniston to lose the property after their divorce in 2005.

“When Brad and Jen split, she said losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out,” a source told New Idea.

Determined to make a gesture to Aniston that would “go beyond her wildest dreams,” Pitt reportedly got in touch with the real estate agent immediately after the house was put on the market and made an offer. He informed the agent that he would be “aggressive” if need to be to outbid anyone looking to purchase the $56 million home.

A source claimed that after Pitt’s offer was accepted, he had Aniston over for dinner at his house. During the meal, he presented her with an envelope containing the specs of the home, surprising her with the good news that he’d bought it back for her, according to the source.

“Jen was in shock and floods of tears when she opened the envelope, telling Brad how she finally felt hope that she would get her fairytale ending after all the years of heartache and pain,” the source said.

Aniston was planning on selling the Bel Air mansion she shared with her ex-husband, actor Justin Theroux, after their divorce in 2018.

“[Aniston] is keen to sell it as quickly as possible, to rid herself of the memories of her broken marriage to Justin Theroux and look forward to the future with Brad, making new memories with him back in their home,” the source added.

Pitt and Aniston met in 1998 and got engaged in 1999.

They wed in Malibu, California on July 29, 2000. In January 2005, the couple announced their split.

"We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media," they shared in a joint statement to PEOPLE amid rumors Pitt had cheated with Angelina Jolie on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

"This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months."

Their divorce was finalized in October 2005. Aniston admitted that she always missed the home they shared together and it was a tough loss for the actress. “She even referred to it on numerous occasions when they reunited, saying how her current Bel Air mansion never lived up to their Beverly Hills estate,” a source alleged.

Despite rumors of rekindling their romance after Pitt bought back their home for Aniston, the two did not get back together and are not planning to anytime soon.

"They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues," a source told PEOPLE in 2018. "They're not stupid. They remember why it didn't work."

