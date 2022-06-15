Entertainment And News

Jhené Aiko Spotted With Pregnancy Bump While Out With Big Sean, Says Fan

By Sanika Nalgirkar — Written on Jun 15, 2022

Photo: Joe Seer/Shutterstock/Instagram
Jhene Aiko, Big Sean

Big Sean and his longtime girlfriend, Jhené Aiko have been sparking pregnancy rumors after a fan claimed they saw the singer with a pregnancy bump.

The longtime friends began dating in 2016 before splitting and later reconciling in 2019. Since then, they have been going strong but whether or not they've decided to expand their family remains unclear.

Fans have been buzzing on social media about the possibility of the rapper and Aiko expecting a child. 

Is Jhené Aiko pregnant?

It all started with a social media post on Twitter. An internet user tweeted that they spotted Aiko at a Whole Foods store where she looked pregnant. 

It is unclear if Jhené Aiko is pregnant in her latest Instagram posts.

Aiko’s Instagram account also consists of recent pictures of herself in baggy clothes and she doesn't show her stomach in any of them which just fueled her pregnancy rumors even more.

Aiko already has one other daughter, Namiko Love with her ex-boyfriend, O'Ryan who she dated as a teenager.

Jhené Aiko has been rumored to be pregnant in the past.

In 2019, fans went wild over an Instagram live video on Aiko's 31st birthday in which Aiko’s sister, Mila J, asked her when she would be having her gender reveal party without realizing Aiko was recording.

Fans and various media outlets took the video as confirmation that Aiko was expecting but her sister later tweeted to say it had all been a joke.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean reportedly suffered a miscarriage in the past.

Big Sean and Aiko have been on and off since 2016 and have sparked pregnancy rumors in the past. Back in 2020, Big Sean had insinuated in his song, ‘Deep Reverence' that the couple had been expecting a baby, however, Aiko had a miscarriage.

Related Stories From YourTango:

Zendaya Responds To Pregnancy Rumors After Ultrasound Photo Circulates
Rob Kardashian Rumored To Be Engaged To Secret Girlfriend — Details Of Their Mysterious Relationship
Lauren Boebert Responds To Claims That She Had Two Abortions & Previously Worked As An Escort

The lyrics went, "Probably why the sh-t with me get crazy and we lost a baby."

While he never mentioned Aiko's name anywhere in the song, fans were quick to assume that he was talking about her.

RELATED: Post Malone Reveals He Has Welcomed A Baby Girl & Secretly Got Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

More for You on YourTango:

Did OJ Simpson's Son Jason Kill Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman?
11 Strict Rules That Elon Musk Allegedly Makes His Girlfriends & Wives Follow
Justin Bieber Suspected As The Father Of Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign (Instead Of Scott Disick)
Amber Heard Accused Of Using Elon Musk Embryos Against His Will To Have Her Baby

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news & entertainment writer at YourTango based in Seattle, Washington. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing from the University of Washington. You can check out some of her writing on her website.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!