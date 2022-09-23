Halsey Sparks Concerns With Instagram Post Reflecting On ‘Deep Sadness’ & ‘Loneliness’

In a deep, heartfelt Instagram story post on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Halsey talked about their struggles with sadness and ponders on the life they’ve led until now.

Fans that read the message have shared their concern for the “Closer” singer as they understand the Instagram story comes from a deep history of struggles for her.

Is Halsey Ok?

Halsey, in their most recent Instagram story, alludes that although her reflection on their life has left her with a feeling of sadness, there is still good that has yet to come.

Over the years, Halsey has been diagnosed with several conditions that have made their life very difficult, likely amounting to the post they made in which they reflect on the last 10 years of their life since they turned 18 years old.

They’ve tweeted about their mental health struggles in the past — she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after she attempted suicide at age 17 and spent years on lithium.

“Lithium ruined my life,” they told Rolling Stone in an interview in 2016. “I haven’t taken medication for years.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, Halsey revealed that “I’ve been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one’s known about it. But I’m not ashamed of talking about it now.”

After giving birth to their now-9-month-old son, Ender Ridley, with boyfriend Alev Aydin, they began experiencing a plethora of health issues.

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth," Halsey said in a video posted to their Instagram story in May 2022, via E News.

"I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis [a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction] a few times and I had some other stuff going on."

The news came a month after they attended the Grammy Awards just days after an endometriosis surgery but had to leave early because they weren’t “feeling super well,” per Page Six.

"Basically, after seeing a hundred thousand doctors," Halsey continued, they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

As they rehearsed for their Love and Power Tour, Halsey revealed that they’re on a treatment plan that will hopefully get their physical health back on track.

Halsey revealed they are struggling with a “deep sadness.”

there is so much sadness in knowing that one glance from halsey can fill me with happiness for a lifetime yet i have no power to do the same for them. i wish there was something i could do to give back even the smallest percentage of what theyve given me. my heart hurts so bad pic.twitter.com/tdRIXXu8SS — kris ree (@back2badlands) September 22, 2022

“I find that often there is a deep sadness inside me that no amount of worldly pleasure can touch,” they wrote. “A loneliness. An emptiness.”

Many fans believed that things were going well for Halsey after their most recent song title read “So Good” and was about their long-term relationship with Aydin.

“I wonder often if I chose the wrong life for myself,” she continued the post. “And the weight of it is suffocating. I’m sorry that melancholy has penetrated my art in a way that hasn’t served a greater purpose other than my own self loathing.”

“I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade.”

They write that although they are currently “wandering lawlessly,” they hope to find meaning through their music soon.

