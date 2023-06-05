Inside 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman's Alleged Ties To The Church Of Scientology

Chloe Fineman's alleged ties to the controversial Church Of Scientology have come as a surprise to many fans of the SNL star.

Actress Chloe Fineman has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2019, impersonating celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, and Timothee Chalamet. The show is known for making many viral sketches about the organization that is often accused of being a cult. So, needless to say, it seems surprising that the show would have a Scientologist in its ranks.

Is Chloe Fineman a Scientologist?

The 34-year-old comedian is suspected to be a second-generation Scientologist, meaning she was born into the Church. Fineman was born in Berkeley, California to parents David Fineman, a biotech CEO, and Ellen Gunn, an artist.

Chloe Fineman and her parents are rumored to have connections to the Church of Scientology.

According to an account from journalist Tony Ortega, who has reported on Scientology since 1995, David Fineman and Ellen Gunn are listed as “Clears” in Scientology publications. David Fineman’s name is allegedly listed in the November 1, 2006 edition of the From Clear To Eternity Newsletter. His name is among many listed as having a “Clear” status in Scientology.

Ortega reported evidence that Chloe is also involved in Scientology. He made a claim that “according to Scientology publications, in 2015 she did two very grueling courses, the Student Hat and the PTS/SP course, which teaches Scientologists how to “shatter suppression” that might be holding them back.”

Scientology defines PTS as a "potential trouble source" and SP as a "suppressive person" — people who deter a Scientologist from their beliefs.

Chloe was a student at the Acting Center in Los Angeles, which Ortega reported is “a Scientologist-run outfit that works to be a conduit for Scientologists into show business.”

Ortega also interviewed former Scientologist Adam Pires, who claimed to have gone through a Scientology ritual with Chloe. Pires explained that he was involved in the “Purification Rundown” in 2015, which was described by Ortega as “something that all Scientologists are required to undergo, sometimes more than once… it is supposed to detoxify the body and spirit. It’s a grueling process that can last a month or two, with hours every day in the sauna, often with the same people, day after day.”

A former Scientologist claims Chloe Fineman is a practicing member of the Church of Scientology.

Pires claims that she “was second generation, she grew up in it. She had done her Purif before and she was going through it again.”

“She went Clear, too. I remember when she did that,” Pires claimed.

According to the Scientology website, “Clear is the name of a state achieved through auditing and describes a being who no longer has his own reactive mind, the hidden source of irrational behavior, unreasonable fears, upsets and insecurities. Without a reactive mind, individuals regain their basic personality, self-determinism and, in essence, become much, much more themselves.”

The website explains how to achieve a “Clear” status, stating that someone can go Clear “simply by taking one’s first step in Scientology, or by taking the next step as shown on the Classification, Gradation and Awareness Chart, and then continuing up the levels.”

It appears to be somewhat murky territory as to whether Chloe Fineman and her parents are active Scientologists; their family seems to have at least some tenuous connection to Scientology.

