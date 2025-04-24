Inside Dave Portnoy’s Secretive Relationship With 26-Year-Old Camryn D’Aloia

Dave Portnoy has an important new woman in his life — and it’s not Miss Peaches!

Even though the social media personality is commonly known for his foundation of Barstool and his one-bite pizza reviews, his romantic life remains relatively private. However, Potnoy revealed that he is indeed dating someone new, and fans are eager to know more details.

Who is Dave Portnoy’s new girlfriend?

During a recent appearance on the “Drop A Pin” podcast, Portnoy confirmed his relationship with 26-year-old Camryn D’Aloia, who is 22 years younger than Portnoy.

Advertisement

Pornoy recalled an incident last year where D’Aloia had to be rescued by the US Coast Guard after they got stuck off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts in July 2024 after their boat had run through its power.

“It was myself, and Cam, um, a girl I’m dating. I was like, ‘You have to get off and tell somebody, I have no communication,’” he shared on the podcast.“So she, before we got too far, dove off and went home and called the harbor master.”

Advertisement

Rumors began swirling about Portnoy and D'Aloia in April 2024.

The two were first linked in April 2024 after they appeared on a TV broadcast of Game 4 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Heat.

Portnoy addressed the sighting days later on the “BFFs” podcast, admitting that it was a “very unfortunate set of circumstances.”

Advertisement

“Because … Well, I’m sensitive still to the fact I’m six months, five-and-a-half months out of a relationship, so being seen on a date or with a girl, it was not what I was trying to do,” he said at the time. Before D’Alioa, Portnoy had been dating influencer Silvana Mojica before the pair split in 2023. They had also attended sporting events together, including a Celtics game.

Camryn D’Aloia went to college in Massachusetts.

While there is little public information about Portnoy’s new love, D’Aloia appears to have graduated from Framingham State University in 2021, per her LinkedIn profile. She later went on to work at Nutrafol, a hair-growth company, as a community management associate. It is unclear if she is still employed with them.

D’Aloia’s Instagram page is private as of April 2025. However, she is one of the many people Portnoy follows while having over 6,000 followers of her own.

Advertisement

Portonoy was married to Renee Satherthwaite from 2009 to 2017.

Before D’Aloia, Portnoy was married to Satherthwaite as he was struggling to get Barstool up and running. “We met when Barstool was nothing, so she rode the grind up with us,” he recalled of his ex-wife while appearing on “The Sage Steele Podcast.”

After his divorce, Potnoy was romantically linked to Jordyn Hamilton, Shannon St. Clair, and Silvana Mojica. After dating Mojica for three years, Portnoy said that the pair ultimately decided to part ways since they wanted different things in life.

“We were dating for three years and I guess you get to a point where you think maybe there’s a difference in what somebody wants and what the other person wants and without going into too much detail, I just didn’t think I could give Silvana kind of what she deserves,” he explained during an appearance on “BFFs” podcast.

Advertisement

Portnoy and D’Aloia have yet to hard launch their relationship on social media.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.