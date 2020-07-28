Meet the former First Lady of Barstool Sports.

Dave Portnoy might be making headlines for his interview with Donald Trump for Barstool Sports and his feud with The View host Sunny Hostin, but when it comes to his personal life, it's still a bit of a mystery. Sure, he shares bits and pieces of his day-to-day on Instagram (especially when that includes his pizza reviews), but we don't know if he's single right now or seeing someone. What we do know, though, is that Portnoy was once married.

Who is Dave Portnoy's ex-wife, Renee Portnoy?

Portnoy announced his divorce from Renee Portnoy in 2017.

Portnoy shared his divorce from Renée with Barstool Sports fans in 2017, when he announced the news in a blog post on the site. At the time, it sounded like he and Renée were ending things on good terms.

"I'm separated right now from the First Lady. I have been for a little while now," he wrote in the post. "I didn’t mention it out of respect to everybody involved, but it was mutual. No shady sh*t on either side. I love her. I will always love her. We both needed a break to figure our sh*t out. Nothing that is happening is behind the other person’s back. She’s f*cking awesome and we both love each other. I’d legit take a bullet for her and that hasn’t changed and frankly who knows what the future will bring for the two of us."

Renee Portnoy was known as the First Lady of Barstool Sports.

Since Portnoy calls himself "El Presidente" of the website, it only made sense that she was addressed as the First Lady, and Portnoy wasn't the only one to use that nickname. Fans took to it as well, although it's not clear if she retained the nickname now that she and Portnoy are no longer together.

Renee Portnoy is an animal lover.

One look at Renée's Instagram account makes it clear that she has a passion for animals, especially her dogs. The vast majority of her posts are all about her dogs (or feature her dogs in photos with her, like the one above). Recently, her dog Madison passed away, and she shared a sweet tribute to her that really showed how much her animals mean to her.

"I showed her the world and she loved me unconditionally," Renée wrote. "Her heart loved so fully until it’s last beat. I’m lost without her, but know that we didn’t owe each other a single thing. We saved each other. Setting her free was the last thing I was meant to do for her."

Dave Portnoy's ex-wife is an equestrian.

Considering how much she loves animals, it's no surprise that they're a part of her professional life, too. According to her LinkedIn page, she's the Director of Marketing at SmartPak, a retailer that sells equine supplies, and she's an equestrian herself, frequently showing off horseback riding photos online.

Renee Portnoy seems to be big on traveling.

When Renée isn't hanging out with her pets, she's traveling with family and friends — and sometimes even brings her dogs along. Sometimes, she's traveling to vineyards with her friends, and other times, she's headed to the beach.

There has been speculation that Renee and Dave Portnoy may be back together.

Since they both seem to be single as far as social media appearances go, Barstool fans have been speculating that the couple might be back together. In fact, last year, Portnoy and Renée were both posting from London at the same time, hinting that they could be traveling together. What does the future hold? No one knows for sure,but their divorce doesn't seem to ever have been finalized, so maybe they'll find their way back to each other eventually.

